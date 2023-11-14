Blue Planet Lawn Receives AGZA Service Pro Recognition for Pioneering Zero Emission Lawn Care in Utah
Salt Lake City, UT, November 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Blue Planet Lawn, a leading eco-friendly lawn care company in Salt Lake City, Utah, is thrilled to announce its recent recognition as Utah’s first AGZA Service Pro, affirming the company's commitment to providing eco-friendly, zero-emission lawn care services. The American Green Zone Alliance (AGZA) is a nationally recognized organization dedicated to advancing sustainable lawn care practices by promoting the use of zero-emission equipment. AGZA Service Pro recognition is a testament to a company's commitment to reducing its carbon footprint and improving air quality while delivering high-quality lawn care services.
Blue Planet Lawn, founded in 2022, has consistently strived to provide environmentally responsible lawn care services in Salt Lake City and the surrounding areas. The company's services have garnered attention for their eco-friendly approach, including the use of electric mowers, battery-powered tools, and the implementation of sustainable lawn care practices. AGZA has recognized Blue Planet Lawn for its unwavering commitment to adopting zero-emission equipment and leading the way in promoting sustainable lawn care practices in Utah.
"We are truly honored to receive the AGZA Service Pro recognition," said Christoph Heinrich, Founder and CEO of Blue Planet Lawn. "It validates our ongoing efforts to provide our customers with the highest-quality lawn care services while reducing our impact on the environment. We are proud to be at the forefront of promoting eco-friendly lawn care practices in our community."
As part of their ongoing dedication to eco-friendly practices, Blue Planet Lawn plans to continue expanding its range of zero-emission equipment and exploring innovative solutions to further reduce its environmental footprint.
For more information about Blue Planet Lawn and their AGZA Service Pro recognition, please visit AGZA Service Pro Spotlight Blue Planet Lawn.
About Blue Planet Lawn
Blue Planet Lawn is a Utah-based lawn care company committed to providing eco-friendly, zero-emission lawn care services. With a focus on sustainability and innovation, the company aims to improve air quality, reduce noise emissions, and create beautiful, vibrant lawns without harming the environment.
Contact
Maggie LaStayo
801-631-3265
blueplanetlawn.com
info@blueplanetlawn.com
