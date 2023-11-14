Blue Planet Lawn Receives AGZA Service Pro Recognition for Pioneering Zero Emission Lawn Care in Utah

Blue Planet Lawn, a leading eco-friendly lawn care company in Salt Lake City, Utah, is thrilled to announce its recent recognition as Utah’s first AGZA Service Pro, affirming the company's commitment to providing eco-friendly, zero-emission lawn care services. AGZA Service Pro recognition is a testament to a company's commitment to reducing its carbon footprint and improving air quality while delivering high-quality lawn care services.