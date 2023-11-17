Author Dr. Wes Ellis, ThD's New Audiobook, “Through Death into Life Everlasting" is an Insightful Work Designed to Help Christians Grow Their Relationship with the Lord
Recent audiobook release “Through Death into Life Everlasting: According to the Bible as seen from the Perspective of Eternity” from Audiobook Network author Dr. Wes Ellis, ThD is a faith-based reflection that draws upon the author's research and observations to help listeners better understand God's plan for both them and all mankind, as witnessed throughout Scripture.
Brookhaven, MS, November 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Wes Ellis, ThD, a retired pastor and loving husband who suffered the loss by death of his three previous wives, father of four, and grandfather of eight, has completed his new audiobook, “Through Death Into Life Everlasting: According to the Bible as seen from the Perspective of Eternity”: a compelling discussion of all that the author has learned about God, his grand design, and death and the afterlife, through knowing and walking with Christ over the course of his life.
A native of Bogalusa, Louisiana, Dr. Wesley Ellis earned his Bachelor of Arts degree from Mississippi College, Clinton, Mississippi, as well as two graduate degrees from the New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary, including a Doctor of Theology in New Testament and Greek. The author spent more than forty-two years as a volunteer staff member and full-time pastor of Baptist churches in Mississippi, Louisiana, New York, Tennessee, and Georgia, as well as in many denominational and interdenominational volunteer offices, including several for the Metropolitan Association, New York City. Currently, he and his wife, Patricia, are retired and living near Brookhaven, Mississippi.
“In all likelihood, most of us wonder about the end of life here, how to be ready when it comes, and what the future holds,” writes Dr. Ellis. “We hear all sorts of answers from many sources, from wild to probable. Many people believe that heaven is a place where all the good go after we die, so ‘You’d better watch out, you’d better not cry,’ and that heaven is everlasting and to be much preferred over the alternative—hell.
“Consider this question: What seems to have been God’s primary purpose for heaven? One answer would be that he wants to populate it with human beings who are most like his son, Jesus Christ. But how could that be accomplished?
“My thoughts on the broad subject of death come from knowing Jesus and walking with him for about 78 years. I came to know him as a child, having heard his call upon my life. Our conversations along the way led me to give him my best in training my mind and heart, in practical service through several open doors, through marriage and family, through struggles and accomplishments, through many sorrows and sicknesses, and through years of disability and retirement. Like old Apostle John who learned so much from the Risen Lord in his long life, I believe that he has laid some things upon my heart that must be shared. Hence, this book.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Dr. Wes Ellis, ThD’s new audiobook will provide insights that may correct things listeners have always believed about their faith, as well as give new approaches to understanding God’s teachings that one might have never considered before. Drawing upon his own personal relationship with Christ as well as his academic studies as both student and pastor, Dr. Ellis aims to invite listeners of all faiths and backgrounds to engage with his writings and open their hearts and minds to God’s love and salvation available to all those who truly believe.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Through Death into Life Everlasting: According to the Bible as seen from the Perspective of Eternity” by Dr. Wes Ellis, ThD. through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
