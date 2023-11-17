Author Dr. Jeffrey Pouncey's New Audiobook, “Midnight Tear: The Tulsa Oklahoma Greenwood District - A Story of Forbidden Affluence,” is a Powerful Historical Novel
Recent audiobook release “Midnight Tear: The Tulsa Oklahoma Greenwood District - A Story of Forbidden Affluence” from Audiobook Network author Dr. Jeffrey Pouncey takes readers on a journey from Georgia to the great and thriving Greenwood District in Tulsa, Oklahoma, circa 1921.
Pinson, AL, November 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Jeffrey Pouncey, a clinically trained child neuropsychologist, has completed his new audiobook, “Midnight Tear: The Tulsa Oklahoma Greenwood District - A Story of Forbidden Affluence”: a captivating novel that introduces Roo, as he is affectionately known by family and friends, and follows his dual journey—the conscious journey via the Atlantic Railroads and the eerie journey through his dreary and murky dream-state.
Both of these "pathways" ultimately lead him to the same profound and soul-jarring destination - a catastrophic event that all but decimates a successful black community where many of its residents earned more than the average United States citizen only 56 years after the abolition of slavery.
Dr. Jeffrey Pouncey believes that no medium is out of bounds when conveying one’s history, heritage, identity, and self-awareness; hence, the historical fiction story—"Midnight Tear.” Dr. Pouncey’s training in psychology and the neurosciences with children and adults, as well as society’s “elders” in skilled nursing hospitals, has prompted him to realize that one’s life experiences and social identity are not locked in the stages of growth and development, but the experiences that bridge the transition between the stages. Dr. Pouncey seizes every opportunity to bring awareness to the connection of one’s social, economic, and emotional well-being to their mental well-being: especially when society intrudes on that sense of well-being.
In addition to Midnight Tear, Dr. Pouncey writes children’s stories, non-fiction, and social and scientific essays. He has also completed a well-received research-dissertation study: “Acute Effects of Anesthesia on Attention in Pediatric Patients.” He is the co-owner and operator of a consulting business and has taught undergraduate behavioral health and neuroscience-themed classes.
Dr. Pouncey resides in the “state” of “Excitement for gaining and sharing knowledge and information,” has been married to Brunetta for 19 years, and has three children: Xavier, Jenesis and Joel.
Pouncey writes, “’Roo’ sat up in his bed as he awoke from a vaguely recalled dream, or was it a nightmare? The seventeen-year-old boy felt drained and tired, even though he had just awakened after nine hours of sleep. Somehow, it seemed that he had just climbed into his lumpy, twin-sized bed. The lean, but muscular boy rubbed his eyes and massaged his head as he paused to recall his midnight dream-venture that had caused him such an abrupt arousal from his sleep. In his rectangular mirror, mounted on the wall before him, he noticed a tear on his cheek. He slowly and tentatively brushed the tear away from his cheek, using the base of his palm, with his fingers extended upward in a motion that, in the mirror, resembled the removing of a veil from the right side of his face.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Dr. Jeffrey Pouncey’s new audiobook is a creative book that encourages listeners to think differently about history.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Midnight Tear: The Tulsa Oklahoma Greenwood District - A Story of Forbidden Affluence” by Dr. Jeffrey Pouncey through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
