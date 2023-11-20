Author MaeMae's New Audiobook, “The Journey of the Little Girl with The Half Pair of Shoes,” is a Poignant Story of Two Young Girls Whose Childhood is Impacted by Poverty
Recent audiobook release “The Journey of the Little Girl with The Half Pair of Shoes” from Audiobook Network author MaeMae is a moving and heartbreaking story of two young girls who are forced to share a pair of shoes and alternate which day of the week each of them can attend school, highlighting how poverty can impact a child's life and future.
New York, NY, November 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- MaeMae, a pastor, prayer warrior, and an encourager of children, has completed her new audiobook, “The Journey of the Little Girl with The Half Pair of Shoes”: a gripping story of a young girl who, due to growing up in poverty, must share her shoes with her sister, forcing them to alternate which days of the week they can each go to school and hinder their education.
A native of one of the Gullah Islands in South Carolina, author MaeMae is a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who has embedded herself into Jesus’s continual overshadowing grace, love, and favor. She holds several degrees, including an associate degree in business administration from Trident Technical College, Bachelor of Religious Arts in Christian Education, Master of Religion in Christian Psychology, and doctorate in Theology from Jacksonville Theological Seminary, and a Bachelor of Individualized Study and a master’s in special education from George Mason University. She worked in the public schools as a bus driver, then an instructional assistant, and a special educator in Fairfax County, Virginia, retiring after twenty years of service.
“One pair of shoes, two children,” writes MaeMae. “Who goes to school, who does not? This book chronicles the journey of a very young girl sharing a single pair of shoes with her sister and having to alternate between days to go to school, hence the concept of ‘a half pair of shoes.’ This moving tale draws the reader into the depth and soul of the narrator and engenders empathy for her pain of poverty and abuse.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author MaeMae’s new audiobook is a powerful look at the lasting effect that growing up in poverty can have on young children, affecting not only their access to essentials like food, water, and shelter, but a proper education that can help lift them from a cycle of poverty.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “The Journey of the Little Girl with The Half Pair of Shoes” by MaeMae through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
