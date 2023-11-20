Author MaeMae's New Audiobook, “The Journey of the Little Girl with The Half Pair of Shoes,” is a Poignant Story of Two Young Girls Whose Childhood is Impacted by Poverty

Recent audiobook release “The Journey of the Little Girl with The Half Pair of Shoes” from Audiobook Network author MaeMae is a moving and heartbreaking story of two young girls who are forced to share a pair of shoes and alternate which day of the week each of them can attend school, highlighting how poverty can impact a child's life and future.