New Acquisitions Team Joins Hands with Atlanta Habitat for Humanity
Atlanta, GA, November 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The marketing team at New Acquisitions is excited to announce their collaboration with Atlanta Habitat for Humanity in an effort to give back to the community and support affordable housing initiatives. This partnership exemplifies their commitment to social responsibility and community engagement.
On November 11, the New Acquisitions team rolled up their sleeves and volunteered with Atlanta Habitat for Humanity to participate in a day of community service. The team completed all of the landscaping and finishing touches of the home build. This collaboration is part of New Acquisition’s ongoing efforts to make a positive impact on the local community and contribute to the welfare of the less fortunate.
Atlanta Habitat for Humanity is a renowned, nonprofit organization dedicated to building and renovating homes for families in need. By partnering with this remarkable organization, the New Acquisitions team aims to help in efforts to create safe, stable, and affordable housing opportunities for local residents.
"We are thrilled to have the opportunity to volunteer with Atlanta Habitat for Humanity here in Atlanta," said Andrew Barger, Co-Director of New Acquisitions. "We think it's vital to help out and get involved in the communities where we live and work. This volunteer opportunity lets our team unite and truly help local families.”
During the volunteer day, the New Acquisitions team worked alongside skilled Atlanta Habitat for Humanity volunteers on a housing project in Fairburn, Georgia. This experience not only strengthened the team's sense of unity but also provided an opportunity for personal and professional growth.
“I didn’t realize all of the things the homeowner has to do in order to get their new home, including 250 personal sweat equity hours! It was great to be able to work side-by-side with the new homeowner Shareka and see how grateful she was,” remarked Taylor Luedy, New Acquisitions recruiter. “One of my favorite things about our company is the emphasis on giving back to the community and this experience was by far one of my favorite opportunities thus far.”
To learn more about New Acquisitions' community involvement and opportunities to join their team, please visit newacquisitionsinc.com.
On November 11, the New Acquisitions team rolled up their sleeves and volunteered with Atlanta Habitat for Humanity to participate in a day of community service. The team completed all of the landscaping and finishing touches of the home build. This collaboration is part of New Acquisition’s ongoing efforts to make a positive impact on the local community and contribute to the welfare of the less fortunate.
Atlanta Habitat for Humanity is a renowned, nonprofit organization dedicated to building and renovating homes for families in need. By partnering with this remarkable organization, the New Acquisitions team aims to help in efforts to create safe, stable, and affordable housing opportunities for local residents.
"We are thrilled to have the opportunity to volunteer with Atlanta Habitat for Humanity here in Atlanta," said Andrew Barger, Co-Director of New Acquisitions. "We think it's vital to help out and get involved in the communities where we live and work. This volunteer opportunity lets our team unite and truly help local families.”
During the volunteer day, the New Acquisitions team worked alongside skilled Atlanta Habitat for Humanity volunteers on a housing project in Fairburn, Georgia. This experience not only strengthened the team's sense of unity but also provided an opportunity for personal and professional growth.
“I didn’t realize all of the things the homeowner has to do in order to get their new home, including 250 personal sweat equity hours! It was great to be able to work side-by-side with the new homeowner Shareka and see how grateful she was,” remarked Taylor Luedy, New Acquisitions recruiter. “One of my favorite things about our company is the emphasis on giving back to the community and this experience was by far one of my favorite opportunities thus far.”
To learn more about New Acquisitions' community involvement and opportunities to join their team, please visit newacquisitionsinc.com.
Contact
New AcquisitionsContact
Taylor Luedy
678-871-9581
newacquisitionsinc.com
Taylor Luedy
678-871-9581
newacquisitionsinc.com
Categories