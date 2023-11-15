Nikitas J. Kalantjakos Honored as a Professional of the Year for 2023 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Freemont, NE, November 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Nikitas J. Kalantjakos of Freemont, Nebraska has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2023 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of consulting.
About Nikitas J. Kalantjakos
Nikitas J. Kalantjakos is an enterprise agile coach for Skepsys. With over 21 years experience in business consulting, Mr. Kalantjakos assists and trains staff at small to midsize businesses. He assists managers with the skills needed to better their work environment and relationship with other employees, and also facilitates workshops.
An expert in project management, leadership, team coaching, information systems and product development with organizations in Europe and the USA, Kalantjakos reinvents and transforms teams for higher performance leveraging his Agile and Lean real-world experience. Nikitas’ guiding principle, “All else aside, when you are engaging with a human being, be human.”
Born on December 8, 1960 in New York, Nikitas earned his B.B.A. from University of La Verne in 1992. He is a member of P.M.I.; ICAgile. He currently maintains the ICAgile Team Coach certification among others.
When he is not working, Nikitas and his wife Lisa enjoy family activities with their three adult children (Jonathan, Timothy, Zachary) and sailing.
For more information visit https://www.linkedin.com/in/nikitas-kalantjakos-coach
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is both an online and hard cover publication where we provide our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business.
