Glagoslav Publications Presents the English Translation of the Pioneering Novel "Boryslav in Flames," by the Renowned Ukrainian Writer and Journalist Ivan Franko
Boryslav in Flames by Ivan Franko is a pioneering novel that depicts the rise of the labour movement in Western Ukraine. The story unfolds against the backdrop of the industrial revolution in the Austro-Hungarian Empire during the 1860s. As industry burgeons in Boryslav, a nascent working class emerges, inspired by socialist ideals – a unique phenomenon in mostly agrarian Galicia.
Central to the narrative is Benedio, a lowly mason’s assistant who organizes the striking workers. This is offset against the impulsive rebelliousness and violence purveyed by the Basarab brothers.
Woven throughout this tapestry of labour strife is a “Romeo and Juliet” subplot of romance between the offspring of two affluent oil tycoons.
Serialized in the Lviv magazine “Svit” from 1880 to 1881, the novella remained unfinished, due to the magazine’s closure. It was eventually published as a book in 1922.
Over time the novel has undergone evolving interpretations. Initially lauded as a portrayal of the budding labour movement, it was later dissected for its intricate character psychology and examination of wealth and power dynamics. Franko’s representation of the perspectives of the workers continues to provoke critical analysis, solidifying its status as a seminal work in Ukrainian literature.
About the Author:
Ivan Franko (1856–1916) was a prominent Ukrainian poet, writer, journalist, and social activist. Born in a small village in Galicia, then part of the Austro-Hungarian Empire and now Ukraine, Franko emerged as a leading figure in Ukrainian literature and cultural revival during the late nineteenth and early twentieth centuries.
Franko’s literary career began with poetry, where he expressed his deep love for his homeland and its people. His works often touched on themes of social justice and the plight of the Ukrainian peasantry. He also contributed significantly to the development of modern Ukrainian literature, introducing innovative literary forms and styles.
Beyond his literary pursuits, Franko actively engaged in political and social activism, fighting for the recognition of the Ukrainian language, culture, and education. He co-founded and edited several Ukrainian newspapers and journals, using them as platforms to promote his ideas.
Franko’s contributions extended beyond literature and politics. He was an accomplished translator, bringing the works of many Western European authors to Ukrainian readers. Additionally, his plays and novels, such as Zahar Berkut and “Stolen Happiness” remain staples of Ukrainian literature.
Title: Boryslav in Flames
Author: Ivan Franko
Translator: Yuri Tkacz
Publisher: Glagoslav Publications
Language: English
ISBN: 9781804841105, 9781804841112, 9781804841129
Extent: 322 pages
Price: €22.99 (PB), €28.99 (HB), €9.95 (e-book)
Format: paperback, hardback, e-book
