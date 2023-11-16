Central Florida Lifestyle Hosts 2nd Annual Elite Central Florida Awards
Orlando, FL, November 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Central Florida Lifestyle, the premier media source for all things Central Florida, is proud to announce the highly anticipated Elite Central Florida Awards, set to take place at the prestigious Ette Hotel on December 1, 2023.
This exclusive event will honor exceptional community members who have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to making a difference through innovative approaches, going above and beyond to help others, or volunteering their time and efforts to the community.
For over 22 years, Central Florida Lifestyle has been an integral part of the Central Florida community, delivering compelling stories and insightful content through its esteemed eight community publications and its dynamic website, centralfloridalifestyle.com. The Elite Awards mark another proud milestone in their journey to recognize and celebrate those who have impacted the community positively.
The Elite Awards will commence with a spectacular Michelin-rated luncheon curated by a world-renowned chef, promising a culinary experience unlike any other.
From innovative entrepreneurs to selfless volunteers and inspiring activists, the Elite Awards will commend community members from various fields, all united by their resilience, compassion, and dedication to effect positive change.
This event is a testament to Central Florida Lifestyle's commitment to fostering camaraderie and recognizing the invaluable contributions of individuals who shape the fabric of Central Florida. As influencers and community connectors, Central Florida Lifestyle takes tremendous pride in showcasing the transformative power of those who refuse to settle for the status quo.
Tickets to the Elite Awards are limited, and attendees can expect an unforgettable experience that combines fine dining, networking with influential figures, and an afternoon filled with networking and inspiration.
For more information on the Elite Awards and to learn more about Central Florida Lifestyle's extensive community publications and website portfolio, please visit centralfloridalifestyle.com.
About Central Florida Lifestyle:
Central Florida Lifestyle has been the community's voice for over 22 years, delivering vibrant stories across its eight community publications and centralfloridalifestyle.com, making it the go-to source for all things Central Florida. Through its diverse content offerings, events, and celebration of those who make a difference, Central Florida Lifestyle continues to foster connections and strengthen communities.
This exclusive event will honor exceptional community members who have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to making a difference through innovative approaches, going above and beyond to help others, or volunteering their time and efforts to the community.
For over 22 years, Central Florida Lifestyle has been an integral part of the Central Florida community, delivering compelling stories and insightful content through its esteemed eight community publications and its dynamic website, centralfloridalifestyle.com. The Elite Awards mark another proud milestone in their journey to recognize and celebrate those who have impacted the community positively.
The Elite Awards will commence with a spectacular Michelin-rated luncheon curated by a world-renowned chef, promising a culinary experience unlike any other.
From innovative entrepreneurs to selfless volunteers and inspiring activists, the Elite Awards will commend community members from various fields, all united by their resilience, compassion, and dedication to effect positive change.
This event is a testament to Central Florida Lifestyle's commitment to fostering camaraderie and recognizing the invaluable contributions of individuals who shape the fabric of Central Florida. As influencers and community connectors, Central Florida Lifestyle takes tremendous pride in showcasing the transformative power of those who refuse to settle for the status quo.
Tickets to the Elite Awards are limited, and attendees can expect an unforgettable experience that combines fine dining, networking with influential figures, and an afternoon filled with networking and inspiration.
For more information on the Elite Awards and to learn more about Central Florida Lifestyle's extensive community publications and website portfolio, please visit centralfloridalifestyle.com.
About Central Florida Lifestyle:
Central Florida Lifestyle has been the community's voice for over 22 years, delivering vibrant stories across its eight community publications and centralfloridalifestyle.com, making it the go-to source for all things Central Florida. Through its diverse content offerings, events, and celebration of those who make a difference, Central Florida Lifestyle continues to foster connections and strengthen communities.
Contact
LIfestyles CFLContact
Stephanie Valere
(407) 907-4442
centralfloridalifestyle.com
Stephanie Valere
(407) 907-4442
centralfloridalifestyle.com
Categories