Hooten Young Releases Its 8 Yr. American Whiskey at the 8th Annual Houston Whiskey Social
Veteran-founded Hooten Young Launches its Newest Whiskey, an 8-Year American Whiskey at 92 Proof, Debuting at the 8th Annual Houston Whiskey Social.
Orlando, FL, November 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Hooten Young, a veteran-founded American Whiskey and Cigar brand, is excited to share its newest product, Hooten Young American Whiskey – 8yr. This product withholds the body of the brand's 12-year-old American Whiskey but offers a younger age statement and lower price point, listed for $69.99 on shop.hootenyoung.com.
Staying true to the brand’s core mash bill, this American Whiskey is 99% corn and 1% barley. With its high corn percentage, the 92-proof whiskey offers a smooth and sweet experience — rounded out by notes of maple, vanilla, and ripe apple. Launched in November 2023, the new Whiskey will be available online at shop.hootenyoung.com, and select liquor stores across the country.*
On November 18, 2023, Hooten Young will showcase the new 8yr American Whiskey at the 8th annual Houston Whiskey Social, alongside 350 other Whiskey brands. Co-founder Tim Young will be present to meet attendees and share the brand's story. This is the brand’s third year showcasing at the festival and it looks forward to another eventful night.
To learn more about Hooten Young, visit hootenyoung.com and connect on Instagram.
Media Contact
Courtney Teekell
courtney@hootenyoung.com
About Hooten Young
Hooten Young was founded by Tim Young and Norm Hooten, U.S. Army MSG (Ret) and real-life “Hoot” from Black Hawk Down – a Hollywood depiction of the Battle of Mogadishu. Created as a brotherhood bonded by the love of freedom, family and honor — Hooten Young created its cigars and Whiskey as a tribute to the brave men and women of the armed forces who have gone above and beyond the call of duty.
*States Where Hooten Young Whiskey is Distributed:
Alabama, Indiana, Tennessee, Iowa, South Dakota, Minnesota, North Dakota, Wisconsin, Mississippi, North Carolina (Special Order), Ohio, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, Texas, Utah (Special Order), Virginia, California, Wyoming
