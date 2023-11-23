Author Sophia Algozzini's New Audiobook, “Detective Cattitude: The Swiped Stripes,” Follows a Determined Leader as He Brings a Criminal to Justice
Recent audiobook release “Detective Cattitude: The Swiped Stripes” from Audiobook Network author Sophia Algozzini is an imaginative children’s story told in engaging rhyme to captivate listeners of all ages.
New York, NY, November 23, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Sophia Algozzini, who was born and raised in the city of Shreveport, Louisiana, has completed her new audiobook, “Detective Cattitude: The Swiped Stripes”: a creative children’s story that invites listeners to join a four-legged problem solver as he aids the prideful Zanny Zebra by investigating an “eye-catching” enormity committed by a crafty criminal.
Taking up art from her grandmother, Sophia started illustrating in her early teenage years in hopes of taking her passion to the next level. She moved to Florida in 2010 after God called her and her family to a small church called Shiloh.
Later in 2016, Sophia found out about Ringling College of Art and Design and attended their pre-college program. In 2017, she was accepted as a full-time student, and she found her desire to become a children’s book illustrator and author.
Sophia graduated from Ringling in 2021 with her BFA degree and is now working hard to achieve her artistic and spiritual goals as a freelance children’s book illustrator.
Published by Audiobook Network, author Sophia Algozzini’s new audiobook is a delight to young listeners as they meet distinct original characters and discover how Detective Cattitude’s story unfolds.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Detective Cattitude: The Swiped Stripes” by Sophia Algozzini through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
