Author Marie C. Holliday's New Audiobook, "‘Awake’: Financial Freedom," Explores How the Author Overcame Debt to Repair Her Credit Score and Recover from Financial Ruin
Recent audiobook release “‘Awake’: Financial Freedom” from Audiobook Network author Marie C. Holliday is an inspiring account of how the author managed to recover after hitting financial rock-bottom to become better off financially than ever before. Through her memoir, Holliday turns her own story into a learning experience to help others gain mastery over their finances and their lives.
Raliegh, NC, November 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Marie C. Holliday, a veteran of the Marine Corp currently working as a licensed clinical addiction specialist, has completed her new audiobook, “‘Awake’: Financial Freedom”: a powerful true story that follows the author as she clawed her way out of financial ruin, and provides listeners with the steps and resources she used in order to help them gain complete financial freedom as well.
“I became spiritually ‘awake’ in 2012 after living in five years of financial destruction,” shares Holliday. “As a result, I want to share my experience. The overall concept of the book is for the reader to gain insight into how I rose from financial destruction to gaining financial freedom in all areas of my life, such as restoring my credit score to 800, investing aggressively into my multiple 401(k) retirement accounts, diversifying my portfolio, increasing the value of my home without going into debt, mastering the skills of saving and keeping money in my emergence savings account, and staying away from credit cards. I have no doubt the reader will gain valuable information from this inspiring, thought-provoking, and motivational book.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Marie C. Holliday’s new audiobook will guide listeners through the author’s spiritual journey by providing insight into how she gained control of her money and finances, thus taking back control of her financial future. Through sharing her story, Holliday hopes to inspire her listeners to understand it’s never too late to rise above any financial situation, so long as one is willing to put in the commitment and trust in the process.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “‘Awake’: Financial Freedom” by Marie C. Holliday through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
“I became spiritually ‘awake’ in 2012 after living in five years of financial destruction,” shares Holliday. “As a result, I want to share my experience. The overall concept of the book is for the reader to gain insight into how I rose from financial destruction to gaining financial freedom in all areas of my life, such as restoring my credit score to 800, investing aggressively into my multiple 401(k) retirement accounts, diversifying my portfolio, increasing the value of my home without going into debt, mastering the skills of saving and keeping money in my emergence savings account, and staying away from credit cards. I have no doubt the reader will gain valuable information from this inspiring, thought-provoking, and motivational book.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Marie C. Holliday’s new audiobook will guide listeners through the author’s spiritual journey by providing insight into how she gained control of her money and finances, thus taking back control of her financial future. Through sharing her story, Holliday hopes to inspire her listeners to understand it’s never too late to rise above any financial situation, so long as one is willing to put in the commitment and trust in the process.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “‘Awake’: Financial Freedom” by Marie C. Holliday through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
Contact
Audiobook NetworkContact
Media Department
866-296-7774
https://www.audiobooknetwork.com
Media Department
866-296-7774
https://www.audiobooknetwork.com
Categories