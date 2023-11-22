Author Marie C. Holliday's New Audiobook, "‘Awake’: Financial Freedom," Explores How the Author Overcame Debt to Repair Her Credit Score and Recover from Financial Ruin

Recent audiobook release “‘Awake’: Financial Freedom” from Audiobook Network author Marie C. Holliday is an inspiring account of how the author managed to recover after hitting financial rock-bottom to become better off financially than ever before. Through her memoir, Holliday turns her own story into a learning experience to help others gain mastery over their finances and their lives.