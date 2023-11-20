Ranger Retail Partners Completing 4th Capital Grille Location Now in Southlake, Texas
Dallas, TX, November 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Ranger Retail Partners, a Dallas based company, specializes in retail and restaurant tenant representation throughout the country.
The Capital Grille, well-known for delivering a unique, high-end dining experience announces the coming of their fourth area location in Southlake, Texas in 2024. Southlake, a suburb of Dallas / Fort Worth is perfectly situated in north Tarrant County providing access to sophisticated residential along with an extensive business community.
Geoff Henrion, founding partner of Ranger Retail Partners, “The Capital Grille has been steadily growing its presence throughout the metroplex, so the vibrant retail culture of Southlake is the perfect next step for them, and we are glad to continue our long-term relationship with such a premier brand. Our clients rely on our extensive experience to find the perfect locations, negotiate the best deals, and get them moved in and open for business”
Mike Berndt added, “As with all our clients, we pay careful attention to analytical details that deliver superb performances. The Capital Grille is a stately setting for a nationally renowned dining experience. It’s our job to deliver that level of quality in the real estate.”
