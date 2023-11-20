Mark Graban’s Latest Book, “The Mistakes That Make Us,” Wins Prestigious Awards at 2023 Goody Business Book Awards

Mark Graban's book "The Mistakes That Make Us" has won awards at the 2023 Goody Business Book Awards in both the Business: Problem Solving and Leadership: Team Building categories. The awards recognize the book's impact on fostering a culture of learning from mistakes within organizations. Graban, known for his significant contributions in business improvement, expresses gratitude, noting the awards reinforce the positive influence of his work.