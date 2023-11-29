Lifespire Celebrates 72 Years of Empowering Individuals with Developmental Disabilities

Lifespire ® Inc. (www.lifespire.org), a prominent organization founded in 1951, stands proud as it celebrates its 72nd birthday on November 29. This marks another historic milestone achieved in its unwavering dedication to serving adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities across seven New York counties. With its 121 certified sites, Lifespire has been instrumental in championing and supporting adults to achieve their goals and dreams.