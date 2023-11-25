1st Annual Maryland Black Film Festival (MBFF) - Open for Submissions

KA ZARR Entertainment, an award-winning film production company, announced today the launch of the Maryland Black Film Festival (MBFF), the first film festival in Maryland dedicated exclusively to showcasing films that highlight the people of color experience. The festival will be held March 9-10, 2024, kicking off day at the historic Old Greenbelt Theater, Greenbelt, MD with public screening of selected indie films by our panel of judges.