SHADOWLAND STAGES Presents "Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley" – a Holiday Classic

SHADOWLAND STAGES, a Hudson Valley-based theatre company celebrating its 38th season, invites audiences to indulge in the holiday spirit with the hit comedy "Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley," by Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon. The family-friendly romance will run from December 1 to December 17.