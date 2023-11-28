Author Eric Magelssen's New Audiobook, "In Wilderness and Mountain Lore," is a Moving Tribute to the Beauty of Nature That is at Risk of Being Lost to Climate Change

Recent audiobook release “In Wilderness and Mountain Lore” from Audiobook Network author Eric Magelssen is a heartfelt collection of the many retreats the author has taken with his friends into the Pacific Northwest mountains, including Domke Lake Resort, which was unfortunately lost to the Wolverine Fire of 2015.