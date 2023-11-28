Author Eric Magelssen's New Audiobook, "In Wilderness and Mountain Lore," is a Moving Tribute to the Beauty of Nature That is at Risk of Being Lost to Climate Change
Recent audiobook release “In Wilderness and Mountain Lore” from Audiobook Network author Eric Magelssen is a heartfelt collection of the many retreats the author has taken with his friends into the Pacific Northwest mountains, including Domke Lake Resort, which was unfortunately lost to the Wolverine Fire of 2015.
Edmonds, WA, November 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Eric Magelssen, a writer and author who has always enjoyed spending time in the mountains, has completed his new audiobook, “In Wilderness and Mountain Lore”: a compelling series of the author’s time spent exploring and admiring the serene tranquility of the mountains of the Pacific Northwest, as well as revealing what is at stake if climate change is left to continue unimpeded.
Born in New London, Wisconsin, but moved at infancy to Seattle with his family just prior to the Second World War, author Eric Magelssen’s formative years in the Pacific Northwest instilled in him a great love of the mountains. From hiking, climbing, camping, fishing, and skiing, Eric has always been an outdoorsman and has appreciated the beauty that nature can bring. The author has been a lifelong artist, mostly working with paint, and has journaled for the past forty years.
“‘In Wilderness and Mountain Lore’ explores the stories and adventures of visiting a mountain wilderness retreat over a fifty-year period with a group of friends,” shares Magelssen. “We nearly always were able to reserve the only two cabins for the second week of June. Domke Lake is located in the North Cascades wilderness area of North Central Washington State. There is no electricity or phone service of any kind along with little change other than what nature has wrought.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Eric Magelssen’s new audiobook is inspired by the author’s desire to educate listeners on the importance of preserving nature and the dangers that climate change poses to the beautiful landscapes that make up America’s wilderness. Through sharing the rich history of Washington State’s mountains, as well as his own personal retreats to Domke Lake Resort with his friends, Magelssen will make listeners feel as if they are standing right alongside the author, experiencing the majesty of the North Cascades for themselves.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “In Wilderness and Mountain Lore” by Eric Magelssen through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
