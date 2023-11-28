Author Kimberly Sellers's New Audiobook, "Even Now," is a Profound Look at How One Can Face Any Challenge Through Trust and Faith in One's Relationship with the Lord
Recent audiobook release “Even Now” from Audiobook Network author Kimberly Sellers is a powerful faith-based journey designed to inspire listeners of all backgrounds to forge a strong relationship with the Lord and begin building towards a life of faith and truth by reflecting upon Scripture passages and Christ's teachings.
Hope Mills, NC, November 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Kimberly Sellers, a veteran of the United States Air Force, has completed her new audiobook, “Even Now”: a compelling discussion that examines the ways in which a lasting connection with God can forever change one’s life, uplifting them and carrying them through life’s most difficult struggles.
Born and raised in South Carolina, author Kimberly Sellers holds dual master’s degrees in human resources and business administration. Kimberly’s faith and family are central to her life, as is her ability to encourage others and spread hope. In her spare time, the author enjoys gardening, and she can often be found in her greenhouse, where her plants give her peace and joy. Sellers also enjoys traveling to experience different cultures and hopes, no matter where her travels lead her, that both her words and actions will lead people to have a better relationship with God.
“‘Even Now’ is a book about faith and holding onto hope that things all work out for good,” writes Sellers. “The road of faith is indeed a tough road to walk, and some people have no faith at all. Others have it but somehow lose it along the way. This book encourages those who feel all hope is lost, giving them a fresh new start on life and all of its possibilities through the power of believing it can be done.”
Sellers continues, “This book gives us hope that better is on the horizon when we trust and believe it to be done. It is an encouraging reflection on scripture that motivates readers in the pursuit of trust and dedication to a life of faith. Furthermore, it is an empowering discussion of faith and overcoming life’s challenges through trust in God’s plan.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Kimberly Sellers’s new audiobook is inspired by the author’s desire to be a blessing to others, a principle instilled in her by her family that has guided her through life. By sharing her words and reflections on God’s Scripture and teachings, Sellers hopes to encourage listeners to open their hearts and minds to the Lord and experience the innumerable blessings that await those who place their faith and futures in God’s hands.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Even Now” by Kimberly Sellers through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
