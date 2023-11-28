Author Kimberly Sellers's New Audiobook, "Even Now," is a Profound Look at How One Can Face Any Challenge Through Trust and Faith in One's Relationship with the Lord

Recent audiobook release “Even Now” from Audiobook Network author Kimberly Sellers is a powerful faith-based journey designed to inspire listeners of all backgrounds to forge a strong relationship with the Lord and begin building towards a life of faith and truth by reflecting upon Scripture passages and Christ's teachings.