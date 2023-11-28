Author Saelock Xing's New Audiobook, "Yin - Yang Relationships: Foundation of a Happy Family," Explores Why Traditional Relationship Roles Are Crucial for a Stable Family

Recent audiobook release “Yin - Yang Relationships: Foundation of a Happy Family” from Audiobook Network author Saelock Xing is a thought-provoking and compelling discussion that brings to light the importance of traditional roles in relationships, and why embracing one's Yin Energy and femininity to support Yang Energy and masculinity is the greatest path towards achieving balance.