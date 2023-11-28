Author Saelock Xing's New Audiobook, "Yin - Yang Relationships: Foundation of a Happy Family," Explores Why Traditional Relationship Roles Are Crucial for a Stable Family
Recent audiobook release “Yin - Yang Relationships: Foundation of a Happy Family” from Audiobook Network author Saelock Xing is a thought-provoking and compelling discussion that brings to light the importance of traditional roles in relationships, and why embracing one's Yin Energy and femininity to support Yang Energy and masculinity is the greatest path towards achieving balance.
New York, NY, November 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Saelock Xing has completed his new audiobook, “Yin - Yang Relationships: Foundation of a Happy Family”: an eye-opening discussion that aims to explore why the balance of feminine and masculine energy is crucial to making relationships work, and how society’s emphasis of focusing only on one’s work life is detrimental to the family structure.
“Since the dawn of civilization, it has been a Yin-Yang Relationship until recently where men have not valued and appreciated home life like they should,” writes Xing. “Men and the Governments have only put value on the work life (seed) and negate the equally importance of home life (soil).”
Xing continues, “Duality in the Universe - Yin and Yang - is a constant shown in an infinite number of representations. The Universe is like the Master Teacher, showing us, Students, the way to joyous and prosperous relationships. Despite being taught flawlessly by the Master, many exercise Free Will and choose an alternative way, resulting in bad outcomes. Balanced duality works; unbalanced non-duality fails.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Saelock Xing’s new audiobook reveals how the traditional way of feminine energy supporting masculine energy is the only way that relationships can remain harmonious, benefiting both those involved and society at large. Through one’s hard work as a homemaker, those who embrace their Yin Energy can help to bring life into a home, generating love and respect for both partners.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Yin - Yang Relationships: Foundation of a Happy Family” by Saelock Xing through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
