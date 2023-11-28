Author Rev. Dr. John Pappachan's New Audiobook, "Christian Paradigm," is a Profound Guide to Understanding of the Fundamentals of Christianity, Especially Baptism
Recent audiobook release “Christian Paradigm” from Audiobook Network author Rev. Dr. John Pappachan is a faith-based discussion exploring the purpose, logics, and importance of Christian Life. The author's inspiring and in-depth discussions will give listeners new and enlightening insights into Christian living enabling them to walk closely with Christ through all of life's struggles.
Shelby Township, MI, November 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Rev. Dr. John Pappachan has completed his new audiobook, “Christian Paradigm”: an unbiased look at the teachings of the Bible about humanity, its highlights in relation to God’s expectation about human, and Christian Life, in an effort to prepare listeners to lead an empowered and elegant life with hope and faith at the center for the blessed eternity.
“The book is based on the Biblical teachings and an insight to Christianity to those who are curios of its fundamentals, and to provide guidance for those who are new and starting their faith walk with Christ, and to reinstate those who have backslidden from original faith and to provide a method for practical application of Christian principles to all those who are following and willing to follow Christ and long for Holy Eternity,” writes Dr. Pappachan.
“In this book, the attempt is to take an unbiased look at the teachings of the Bible about humanity, its highlights in relation to God’s expectation about human, and Christian Life. This writing is a humble venture to provide a clear understanding of Christianity and its relevance with God in the light of the Bible. We will explore the need for salvation, baptism, and how to continue the new Christian Life after baptism as it relates to the Scriptures of the Bible. We will also ponder on the reality of who is a Christian and what is the importance of salvation and baptism in Christianity. The statements and verbal illustrations used in this book are strictly Biblical factors and are verifiable.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Rev. Dr. John Pappachan’s new audiobook is a fascinating and thought-provoking work that attempts to explore and confirm the fundamentals of Christianity, Baptism and Christian Life, in relation to the Bible and Jesus Christ’s teachings. Through his writings, Pappachan hopes that the Holy Spirit will help listeners in correctly interpreting the contents discussed, clear any doubt, and bring a thorough understanding of the subject matter.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Christian Paradigm” by Rev. Dr. John Pappachan through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
“The book is based on the Biblical teachings and an insight to Christianity to those who are curios of its fundamentals, and to provide guidance for those who are new and starting their faith walk with Christ, and to reinstate those who have backslidden from original faith and to provide a method for practical application of Christian principles to all those who are following and willing to follow Christ and long for Holy Eternity,” writes Dr. Pappachan.
“In this book, the attempt is to take an unbiased look at the teachings of the Bible about humanity, its highlights in relation to God’s expectation about human, and Christian Life. This writing is a humble venture to provide a clear understanding of Christianity and its relevance with God in the light of the Bible. We will explore the need for salvation, baptism, and how to continue the new Christian Life after baptism as it relates to the Scriptures of the Bible. We will also ponder on the reality of who is a Christian and what is the importance of salvation and baptism in Christianity. The statements and verbal illustrations used in this book are strictly Biblical factors and are verifiable.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Rev. Dr. John Pappachan’s new audiobook is a fascinating and thought-provoking work that attempts to explore and confirm the fundamentals of Christianity, Baptism and Christian Life, in relation to the Bible and Jesus Christ’s teachings. Through his writings, Pappachan hopes that the Holy Spirit will help listeners in correctly interpreting the contents discussed, clear any doubt, and bring a thorough understanding of the subject matter.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Christian Paradigm” by Rev. Dr. John Pappachan through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
Contact
Audiobook NetworkContact
Media Department
866-296-7774
https://www.audiobooknetwork.com
Media Department
866-296-7774
https://www.audiobooknetwork.com
Categories