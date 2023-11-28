Author Rev. Dr. John Pappachan's New Audiobook, "Christian Paradigm," is a Profound Guide to Understanding of the Fundamentals of Christianity, Especially Baptism

Recent audiobook release “Christian Paradigm” from Audiobook Network author Rev. Dr. John Pappachan is a faith-based discussion exploring the purpose, logics, and importance of Christian Life. The author's inspiring and in-depth discussions will give listeners new and enlightening insights into Christian living enabling them to walk closely with Christ through all of life's struggles.