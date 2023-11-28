Author A. B. Leaver's New Audiobook, "Who is God?" is an Insightful Series of Biblical Quotes and Analyses to Guide Listeners Towards a Better Understanding of God

Recent audiobook release “Who is God? A Biblical Treatise for the Contemplative Christian” from Audiobook Network author A. B. Leaver is a collection of Scripture passages accompanied by the author’s commentary that explores who God is, and how each of these selections supports the notion of God being our Heavenly Father of love and salvation.