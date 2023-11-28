Author Dixon Troyer's New Audiobook, "Moon People: The Journals Of Lordiah," is a Satirical Tale That Follows an Awkward Reunion Between a Thief and Her Estranged Father

Recent audiobook release “Moon People: The Journals Of Lordiah” from Audiobook Network author Dixon Troyer is an enthralling tale that follows Luna, a young woman who encounters her estranged father while robbing a house. Realizing the danger at hand, Lordiah takes his daughter to his home inside the Moon, trying to tell her the truth about her lineage.