Author Dixon Troyer's New Audiobook, "Moon People: The Journals Of Lordiah," is a Satirical Tale That Follows an Awkward Reunion Between a Thief and Her Estranged Father
Recent audiobook release “Moon People: The Journals Of Lordiah” from Audiobook Network author Dixon Troyer is an enthralling tale that follows Luna, a young woman who encounters her estranged father while robbing a house. Realizing the danger at hand, Lordiah takes his daughter to his home inside the Moon, trying to tell her the truth about her lineage.
Camarillo, CA, November 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Dixon Troyer has completed his new audiobook, “Moon People: The Journals Of Lordiah”: a unique spin on the science-fiction genre that follows a young girl who is reunited with her father almost two decades after he mysteriously disappears, and soon discovers secrets about the history of the world and herself.
“While robbing a house, Luna unexpectedly reunites with her father Lordiah, who disappeared twenty years ago. Lordiah knows their unplanned reunion puts her life in danger. Where’s the best place to take her to keep her safe? His second home, inside the Moon,” writes Troyer.
“With all the hundreds of conspiracy theories, ancient mysteries, and the stories in the bible, Lordiah knows the actual truth about the history of Earth. This includes the creation of Adam and Eve, Sasquatch, Noah’s ark, the pyramids, and that humans were grown on Earth as slaves to mine gold. Why? Because he was there and responsible for the genesis of it all. Oh, and the moon is his spaceship which he parked in the Earth’s orbit several thousand years ago, when he traveled here from Heofon.
“The last time Luna saw Lordiah, she was five years old when he mysteriously disappeared. She grew up in foster homes, where she learned to pickpockets, the bait and switch, and run the shell game. Twenty-some years later, while burglarizing a home, she accidentally reunites with him in a very awkward reunion.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Dixon Troyer’s new audiobook is a comedic twist on science-fiction based on real ancient mysteries, conspiracy theories, and Biblical stories. As this satirical romp through secrets of the universe unfolds, will Lordiah tell Luna about the truth of who she really is? And, as trouble brews on the horizon, will they be able to stop those who have returned to take the moon back to their planet from destroying Earth?
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Moon People: The Journals Of Lordiah” by Dixon Troyer through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
