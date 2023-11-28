Author Beverly Bradley's New Audiobook, "If God Can Find David: Discovering Your Kingdom Destiny," Discusses How One Can Discover Their True Purpose Through the Lord

Recent audiobook release “If God Can Find David: Discovering Your Kingdom Destiny” from Audiobook Network author Beverly Bradley is a thought-provoking, faith-based series designed to inspire and enlighten listeners as they discover how to deepen their faith while moving to a higher level of God's glory and power in their lives.