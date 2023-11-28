Author Beverly Bradley's New Audiobook, "If God Can Find David: Discovering Your Kingdom Destiny," Discusses How One Can Discover Their True Purpose Through the Lord
Recent audiobook release “If God Can Find David: Discovering Your Kingdom Destiny” from Audiobook Network author Beverly Bradley is a thought-provoking, faith-based series designed to inspire and enlighten listeners as they discover how to deepen their faith while moving to a higher level of God's glory and power in their lives.
Brookville, IN, November 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Beverly Bradley, who has over thirty-seven years of experience in various forms of ministry and service to the body of Christ, has completed her new audiobook, “If God Can Find David: Discovering Your Kingdom Destiny”: an uplifting work that is designed to help transform one’s life and relationship with God by helping them gain a better understanding of what they are called to walk in as a believer.
In 2002, author Beverly Bradley and her husband, Sid, formed Remnant Ministries International with a vision of taking the message of the Kingdom to the nations through worship and the Word. Wherever the author ministers, people are equipped and empowered to know who they are in Christ and to do the works of Jesus. Beverly desires to see hearts healed and lives changed as those who are hungry for God receive an impartation from the Holy Spirit, which will enable them to impact their workplace, school, and community with the life-saving message of Jesus Christ.
“‘If God Can Find David: Discovering Your Kingdom Destiny’ is a book that discusses what God has in His heart for each believer,” writes Beverly. “It shows not just what Christians can do for God but what He can do in them. It describes how God sees each of us through the eyes of the Master Potter, who is shaping us into the vessels He intended for us to be from the beginning of time. Once we understand our purpose and identity in Christ, we can proceed in confidence, putting trials and tests into perspective because we know He’s preparing us for the work He’s chosen uniquely for us.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Beverly Bradley’s new audiobook is a compelling book that will empower listeners to further their relationship with the Lord, and discover, deepen, and maintain their true self in accordance with His vision for them. Through this uplifting and powerful work, the author aims to guide listener, helping them to learn how to go from heartache to wholeness and discover what is possible when one places their trust in God’s divine plan for them.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “If God Can Find David: Discovering Your Kingdom Destiny” by Beverly Bradley through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
In 2002, author Beverly Bradley and her husband, Sid, formed Remnant Ministries International with a vision of taking the message of the Kingdom to the nations through worship and the Word. Wherever the author ministers, people are equipped and empowered to know who they are in Christ and to do the works of Jesus. Beverly desires to see hearts healed and lives changed as those who are hungry for God receive an impartation from the Holy Spirit, which will enable them to impact their workplace, school, and community with the life-saving message of Jesus Christ.
“‘If God Can Find David: Discovering Your Kingdom Destiny’ is a book that discusses what God has in His heart for each believer,” writes Beverly. “It shows not just what Christians can do for God but what He can do in them. It describes how God sees each of us through the eyes of the Master Potter, who is shaping us into the vessels He intended for us to be from the beginning of time. Once we understand our purpose and identity in Christ, we can proceed in confidence, putting trials and tests into perspective because we know He’s preparing us for the work He’s chosen uniquely for us.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Beverly Bradley’s new audiobook is a compelling book that will empower listeners to further their relationship with the Lord, and discover, deepen, and maintain their true self in accordance with His vision for them. Through this uplifting and powerful work, the author aims to guide listener, helping them to learn how to go from heartache to wholeness and discover what is possible when one places their trust in God’s divine plan for them.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “If God Can Find David: Discovering Your Kingdom Destiny” by Beverly Bradley through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
Contact
Audiobook NetworkContact
Media Department
866-296-7774
https://www.audiobooknetwork.com
Media Department
866-296-7774
https://www.audiobooknetwork.com
Categories