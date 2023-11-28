Author Dewitt Gayle's New Audiobook, "Hammer Blows: Why Christians Sinning Matters," is an Enlightening Discussion on How a Christian's Sins Impact the Son of God

Recent audiobook release “Hammer Blows: Why Christians Sinning Matters” from Audiobook Network author Dewitt Gayle is a thorough discussion based around Jesus's suffering and ultimate sacrifice, and why his followers' sinning matters to him. Through his writings, Dewitt explores Scriptural documentation of how a Christian's sins have consequences for both them and for Christ.