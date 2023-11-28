Author Dewitt Gayle's New Audiobook, "Hammer Blows: Why Christians Sinning Matters," is an Enlightening Discussion on How a Christian's Sins Impact the Son of God
Recent audiobook release “Hammer Blows: Why Christians Sinning Matters” from Audiobook Network author Dewitt Gayle is a thorough discussion based around Jesus's suffering and ultimate sacrifice, and why his followers' sinning matters to him. Through his writings, Dewitt explores Scriptural documentation of how a Christian's sins have consequences for both them and for Christ.
Canton, MS, November 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Dewitt Gayle, a veteran of the US Navy as well as a loving husband, father, and grandfather, has completed his new audiobook, “Hammer Blows: Why Christians Sinning Matters”: a thoughtful discussion on the importance for Christians to avoid sin and temptation in order to lead lives truly centered around God and the teachings of the Lord and Savior.
Originally from Canton, Mississippi, author Dewitt Gayle joined the US Navy following high school, where he served six years. After coming to Christ at age thirty-nine, the author has been passionate about spreading the gospel and has been led for many years to write this book. As a registered nurse since 1991, there have been numerous opportunities to share Christ with people in their darkest times and to brighten their days with humor and Christ’s love. There have also been many mission trips, medical and evangelistic in nature, with wonderful situations where the gospel of Christ was spread. He also worked in the new baby nursery at church for several years, taught life groups to seventh and eighth graders and plays church softball to this day.
“Coming from atheism to Jesus caused such a profound change in me it is often difficult to express,” writes Dewitt. “The desires of my heart were not the same. I wanted to live differently. I wanted to live for Jesus and the gospel message. At the same time, I began to notice that a vast number of my fellow believers lived the way I used to live when I was an atheist. I also knew that needed to change.
“We have been incorrectly taught that we will always sin because of our sinful nature, and we cannot help it. The Bible tells a different story. We have all we need to live holy lives, and we are commanded to be holy. When we sin, we add suffering to Jesus on the cross. We strike hammer blows against Jesus Christ on the cross. We can live holy. Let's live holy and not strike hammer blows against Jesus Christ on the cross.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Dewitt Gayle’s new audiobook will challenge listeners to not give in to the temptation that lurks around every corner in today’s society, tasking them instead with leading lives of faith and grace as God wants for his children. Thought-provoking and heartfelt, Dewitt hopes to inspire his listeners to honor Christ through their everyday actions, remembering to keep him close in their hearts so that they might know his saving grace.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Hammer Blows: Why Christians Sinning Matters” by Dewitt Gayle through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
