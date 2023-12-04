Author Art Styl's New Audiobook, "Poison Ivy," is an Honest Story of a Young Man's Experiences Fighting in Vietnam, and the Effects That Haunt Him Long Afterwards

Recent audiobook release “Poison Ivy” from Audiobook Network author Art Styl is a poignant and powerful story based on the author's own life that centers around JR, a young man who receives a draft letter and is soon whisked away from home to serve his country in Vietnam. After fulfilling his duty to his country, JR discovers that the ugliness of war can continue even after returning home.