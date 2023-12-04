Author Art Styl's New Audiobook, "Poison Ivy," is an Honest Story of a Young Man's Experiences Fighting in Vietnam, and the Effects That Haunt Him Long Afterwards
Recent audiobook release “Poison Ivy” from Audiobook Network author Art Styl is a poignant and powerful story based on the author's own life that centers around JR, a young man who receives a draft letter and is soon whisked away from home to serve his country in Vietnam. After fulfilling his duty to his country, JR discovers that the ugliness of war can continue even after returning home.
New York, NY, December 04, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Art Styl, a veteran who served during the Vietnam War, has completed his new audiobook, “Poison Ivy”: a gripping story based on the author’s own experiences that follows the life of a young man and his service in the military, as well as the problems he endured after returning home from Vietnam.
“During basic training in the army, it was common practice for the recruits to exercise and march to the cadence of popular songs of the time to keep the trainees in sync,” writes Art. “It also took the trainees' minds off the exercise--sometimes strenuous--that they were engaged in, and a five-mile forced march before breakfast was tolerated with little grumbling. Although the cadence was always the same, the words were often changed to reflect the reality of military duty. At the time, the words of the Coasters's hit song ‘Poison Ivy’ were adapted to fit the life of a grunt in Vietnam. For example, ‘Poison ivy, poison ivy / Late at night while you're sleepin' / Poison ivy comes a-creepin' around’ was changed to ‘Charlie Cong, Charlie Cong / Late at night while you're sleepin' / Charlie Cong comes a-creepin' around.’
“On arriving in Vietnam, his first assignment was with the Fourth Infantry Division which was commonly referred to as the Ivy Division but was given several unofficial nicknames including the Funky Fourth and the Poison Ivy Division. Although he was only assigned to the Fourth Infantry for one-third of his tour, it was the most dangerous and memorable four months he spent in Vietnam. It seemed fitting that Poison Ivy was the perfect choice for the title of this book.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Art Styl’s new audiobook draws upon the author’s first-hand experience to create a stunning tale based on actual events and incidents he encountered while serving in Vietnam, and later after returning home, including battling PTSD and major depression. Over the course of his counseling sessions through the Veterans Administration, the author was encouraged to write about his experiences to help recover from his feelings of helplessness and personal failures, and now shares his raw story in the hopes of connecting with other veterans who may be struggling but unsure of where to turn to.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Poison Ivy” by Art Styl through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
