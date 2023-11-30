Joe Santora Achieves Certified Mergers and Acquisitions Professional Designation

Joe Santora with Transworld Business Advisors has successfully earned the Certified Mergers and Acquisitions Professional (CM&AP) designation. Mr. Santora joins an elite group as one of less than 500 global professionals to hold this designation. This prestigious certification signifies Joe's dedication to excellence and expertise in the complex field of mergers and acquisitions.