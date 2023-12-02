Dr. Maria Hernandez-Lopez Honored as a Woman of the Month for November 2023 by P.O.W.E.R. - Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
South Pasadena, CA, December 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Maria Hernandez-Lopez of South Pasadena, California, has been honored as a Woman of the Month for November 2023 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and great success in the field of psychiatry.
About Dr. Maria Hernandez-Lopez
For over 45 years, Dr. Maria N. Hernandez-Lopez has served as a psychiatrist and neurology specialist. She is an expert in diagnosing and treating mental illness, psychotic disorders, depression, and anxiety. She is known for her exceptional medical expertise and compassionate patient care, which has earned her a well-deserved reputation as a highly skilled and respected psychiatrist.
Dr. Hernandez earned an M.D. from the Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico in 1975. In her spare time, she enjoys travel, gardening, and upholstering furniture.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized ) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
Contact
www.powerwoe.com
