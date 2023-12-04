Field Force Tracker Unveils Enhanced Copier Management Functions for Copier Dealers
New enhancements make it easier to manage copier rental contracts, recurring billing and servicing operations.
Princeton Junction, NJ, December 04, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Field Force Tracker, a leading innovator in field service management solutions, proudly announces a transformative update to its Copier Management Functions, specifically tailored to empower copier businesses. This major enhancement equips dealers with advanced features designed to optimize productivity, reduce costs, and elevate the overall efficiency of their field service operations.
Key Highlights of the Enhanced Copier Management Functions:
Rental Contract Management:
- Dealers can now effortlessly create custom contracts with various billing formats and terms.
- Streamlined management of multi-printer contracts with unified billing, including automatic allocation of monthly page allowances across multiple printers using specified rules.
Copier Meter Collections:
- Comprehensive management of meters for both managed and unmanaged printers fully integrated in the mobile app.
- Seamless integration with third-party data collection agents or standalone use by importing copier meters from other software, ensuring minimal downtime and maximum equipment uptime.
Timely Usage Billing:
- Effortlessly manage a large number of service contracts and generate accurate monthly invoices.
- Automated calculations and bulk invoice generation simplify copier contract and meter management.
Contract Supplies Tracking:
- Automation of supplies replenishment tracking by monitoring consumables usage in real time.
- Automatic reordering of supplies to reduce the risk of stockouts and ensure field technicians have necessary materials readily available.
Contract Cost Tracking and Enhanced Reporting:
- Comprehensive insights into copier-related expenses with advanced cost tracking and reporting.
- In-depth analysis of costs related to copier usage, maintenance, and supplies for informed decision-making and budget optimization.
Integration with Field Service Workflow:
- Seamless integration of Copier Management Functions into the broader Field Force Tracker ecosystem.
- Achieve a unified workflow connecting copier management with scheduling, dispatching, and other field service operations for a streamlined and efficient process.
"This update to our Copier Management Functions reaffirms our commitment to providing comprehensive solutions that empower businesses to excel in their field service operations. We believe that these enhancements will significantly improve the management of copier fleets, enabling our clients to achieve new levels of efficiency and cost-effectiveness," said Dr. Brijesh Kumar, CTO, and Chief Products Officer at Field Force Tracker.
Field Force Tracker invites existing and prospective clients to explore the enhanced Copier Management Functions and discover how these features can positively impact their field service operations.
For more information about the update or to schedule a demo, please visit Fieldforcetracker.com and contact the sales team.
About Field Force Tracker:
Field Force Tracker is a product of Rapidsoft Systems Inc, a leading provider of field service management solutions, offering a comprehensive suite of tools to streamline operations, enhance efficiency, and drive customer satisfaction. With a commitment to innovation and client success, Field Force Tracker empowers businesses to optimize their field service processes for long-term success.
Rapidsoft Sytems Inc has its main office in Princeton, NJ, USA, and sales and support offices in several locations in the US, India (Delhi), and UAE (Dubai).
Contact
Amy Rosewal
+1-609-439-4775
www.fieldforcetracker.com
