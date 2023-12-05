Are There Really Secret Mermaids in This Small New England Town?
Melinda and Doug Kirkpatrick say that there really are secret mermaids in the small town of Brimfield. Doug, a first-time writer, and Melinda, a painter, have tapped into a world of secret mermaids which is manifesting through their writings and paintings to weave a single-minded tale, dating back to the 19th century on the island of Martha's Vineyard off the coast of Massachusetts.
A small lonely light burns in the garret of this small Cape Cod style house built in 1780 by a revolutionary war hero in Brimfield, Massachusetts. The sound of typewriter keys pierces the night, as shadows of the past come to life for the writer sitting at the old chippy painted desk, flickering like a magic lantern show on the walls. The writer sees that a great tempest is in the making off the coast of Massachusetts, the graveyard of the Atlantic. Below, on the first floor of old wide plank pine, someone paints by herself on a worn out easel. The sound of her brush strokes above the howling wind casts a spell over her, and she is instantly transported to another world, a world of secret mermaids and shipwrecks from long ago. The residents of this old house are never alone.
Melinda and Doug Kirkpatrick say that there really are secret mermaids in the small town of Brimfield. Doug, a first-time writer, and Melinda, a painter, have tapped into a world of secret mermaids which is manifesting through their writings and paintings to weave a single-minded tale, dating back to the 19th century on the island of Martha’s Vineyard off the coast of Massachusetts. “The characters seem real to us, even more real at times than the world outside,” the Kirkpatricks say. “There are so many lessons we are learning from our encounters with the imaginal world,” they add! “We just want to share what we see,” the Kirkpatricks say. And so they plan to publish an illustrated book series, called “Diary of a Secret Mermaid,” which features the adventures of Emma G. Edwards, who was named after a ship of the same name that wrecked in the Great Gale of 1879 off the coast of Massachusetts.
Emma, the main character in the upcoming novel is a freshman at an elite New England college. Emma inherits a house from her grandmother, discovers a hidden trove of diaries and documents, and finds out that she comes from a family of secret mermaids. There is a snippet of Emma’s diary on the website which has just launched promoting the book series, where Emma writes, “Somebody from the past is with me when I write in my diary, telling me to break down all the walls that I have built around me, but I’m scared to find out who it is….” This lost secret world of mermaids and shipwrecks bleeds into everything we do, the Kirkpatricks say. The illustrated book, designed for the youth audience, but also for women of all ages, is the first in a series that will launch in 2024.
To support their efforts to stay in the creative world, the Kirkpatricks have launched a website called Diary of a Secret Mermaid, to start promoting the upcoming illustrated book series. The website also has an online shop, where you can purchase art by Melinda related to the book series, including “Mermaid of the Month,” which will be the first in a series of limited-edition art that will come out each month. People interested in following the Kirkpatricks’ journey can sign up on the website for free to be a member of the “Secret Mermaid Societe.” Members will receive inside information on happenings, and first dibs on limited edition art before the offerings are made to the public.
The Kirkpatricks are no strangers to E-commerce. They already run a website called Flowerness Farm which features Melinda’s visual art and the farm they are renovating in Brimfield, a sanctuary for art and creativity and the flower farm they are planning. That website also has an online shop for Melinda’s art and home décor. Melinda and Doug are also vendors at the Brimfield Antique Show and Flea Market three times a year, where Melinda sells her art in a huge circus-like tent. Melinda’s paintings are now sold in stores throughout New England.
For additional information on the news that is the subject of this release, contact Doug and Melinda Kirkpatrick or visit the website.
About The Company: Diary of a Secret Mermaid is a project of Flowerness Farm, LLC.
