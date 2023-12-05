Are There Really Secret Mermaids in This Small New England Town?

Melinda and Doug Kirkpatrick say that there really are secret mermaids in the small town of Brimfield. Doug, a first-time writer, and Melinda, a painter, have tapped into a world of secret mermaids which is manifesting through their writings and paintings to weave a single-minded tale, dating back to the 19th century on the island of Martha’s Vineyard off the coast of Massachusetts.