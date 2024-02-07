Final Book in Time Travel Romance “Time Corrector” Series Released
Award-winning series returns with “The Reset,” a whirlwind of unexpected events.
Charleston, SC, February 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- In the shocking third installment of the Time Corrector series, super-genius Dr. Vincent Abajian finds himself in even greater turmoil, and this time, the fate of his beloved daughter is on the line. “The Reset” is a culmination of worlds colliding, timelines interweaving, and relationships that seemed indestructible, reaching dire breaking points.
“The heart of the story is love and sacrifice as experienced through the non-linearity of time and reality,” author Avi Datta, who is a professor at Illinois State University.
In “The Reset,” Vincent finds himself in the midst of an international political crisis created by his adversary, Philip Nardin. As he tirelessly works to offset the impact, Philip kidnaps Nozomi, Vincent’s daughter. As a last resort, Vincent relinquishes his time-correcting powers to Philip while the world leaders launch a devastating arms race to weaponize Intreton—the world’s purest energy source that can alter reality if mishandled. The two opponents, Vincent and Philip, unite against political and military forces to save reality from crumbling.
The first book in the series, "The Winding," won the Global Book Award’s Gold medal in the Sci-Fi Romance category, and the Reader’s Favorite top five Sci-Fi-Time Travel Fiction. “The Movement,” the second book, won the 2023 Reader’s Favorite Gold Medal Winner for the Best Sci-Fi Novel and The 2023 Global Book Award’s Gold Medal.
“The Reset” is poised to receive similar accolades and offer a satisfying conclusion to this exciting series. “I tend not to box my stories within the confines of one sub-genre. Instead, I challenge the core assumption that causality and time are linear,” Datta said.
“The Reset” is now available in paperback and eBook formats on major online retailers, including Amazon and Ingram. The book is distributed by Bublish, Inc. Connect with Avi at avi-datta.com. To learn about Bublish and its publishing services, visit bublish.com.
About the Author
Avi Datta is a professor of Strategy, Innovation, and Entrepreneurship at Illinois State University. He is also affiliated with the Institute of Innovation Research at Hitotsubashi University, Tokyo, Japan. He is also an avid painter, a coffee enthusiast, and a watch collector.
Avi works with Bublish, whose mission is to empower entrepreneurial authors with the tools, resources, and programs they need to be successful in today’s competitive book marketplace.
“The heart of the story is love and sacrifice as experienced through the non-linearity of time and reality,” author Avi Datta, who is a professor at Illinois State University.
In “The Reset,” Vincent finds himself in the midst of an international political crisis created by his adversary, Philip Nardin. As he tirelessly works to offset the impact, Philip kidnaps Nozomi, Vincent’s daughter. As a last resort, Vincent relinquishes his time-correcting powers to Philip while the world leaders launch a devastating arms race to weaponize Intreton—the world’s purest energy source that can alter reality if mishandled. The two opponents, Vincent and Philip, unite against political and military forces to save reality from crumbling.
The first book in the series, "The Winding," won the Global Book Award’s Gold medal in the Sci-Fi Romance category, and the Reader’s Favorite top five Sci-Fi-Time Travel Fiction. “The Movement,” the second book, won the 2023 Reader’s Favorite Gold Medal Winner for the Best Sci-Fi Novel and The 2023 Global Book Award’s Gold Medal.
“The Reset” is poised to receive similar accolades and offer a satisfying conclusion to this exciting series. “I tend not to box my stories within the confines of one sub-genre. Instead, I challenge the core assumption that causality and time are linear,” Datta said.
“The Reset” is now available in paperback and eBook formats on major online retailers, including Amazon and Ingram. The book is distributed by Bublish, Inc. Connect with Avi at avi-datta.com. To learn about Bublish and its publishing services, visit bublish.com.
About the Author
Avi Datta is a professor of Strategy, Innovation, and Entrepreneurship at Illinois State University. He is also affiliated with the Institute of Innovation Research at Hitotsubashi University, Tokyo, Japan. He is also an avid painter, a coffee enthusiast, and a watch collector.
Avi works with Bublish, whose mission is to empower entrepreneurial authors with the tools, resources, and programs they need to be successful in today’s competitive book marketplace.
Contact
BublishContact
Kathy Meis
843-513-7337
https://bublish.com
Avi Datta
https://avi-datta.com/contact/
Kathy Meis
843-513-7337
https://bublish.com
Avi Datta
https://avi-datta.com/contact/
Categories