Author Joseph Scott West's New Audiobook "The Beginning of Hatchet Man" is a Gripping Story of a Young Teenager Who Goes on a Bloody Rampage for Vengeance

Recent audiobook release “The Beginning of Hatchet Man” from Audiobook Network author Joseph Scott West is a spellbinding tale that centers around an average teenager who, after a lifetime of mistreatment and abuse, turns into a bloodthirsty killer hellbent on seeking revenge against those who have hurt him.