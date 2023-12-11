Author Joseph Scott West's New Audiobook "The Beginning of Hatchet Man" is a Gripping Story of a Young Teenager Who Goes on a Bloody Rampage for Vengeance
Recent audiobook release “The Beginning of Hatchet Man” from Audiobook Network author Joseph Scott West is a spellbinding tale that centers around an average teenager who, after a lifetime of mistreatment and abuse, turns into a bloodthirsty killer hellbent on seeking revenge against those who have hurt him.
Richmond, IN, December 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Joseph Scott West, a loving father from Indiana who enjoys doing martial arts, playing video games with his sons, and spending time with his family, has completed his new audiobook, “The Beginning of Hatchet Man”: a captivating story of a teenage boy who, after years of torment and abuse at the hands of his parents and peers, channels his rage into a devastating trail of blood as he seeks to destroy those who have harmed him.
“At first glance, you might think Tommy is just a regular teenage boy, but he has endured way more than many other teenage boys,” writes West. “He has lived with an alcoholic and a physically abusive father. He has lived with a drug-addicted, mentally abusive mother. He has been mistreated his whole life--not just by his parents, but also by many of the kids his age. All of the things he has had to deal with have turned him into a psychotic serial killer. He is now seeking his demonic vengeance on all who had wronged him. Stay tuned for this horrific bloody tale of his demonic slaughtering of more people than you can count.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Joseph Scott West’s new audiobook will take listeners on a frightening tale of murder and bloodlust as Tommy’s list of victims continues to grow to unthinkable numbers. Expertly paced and full of suspense, West weaves an unforgettable experience that will have listeners on the edge of their seats, eager for more with each word.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “The Beginning of Hatchet Man” by Joseph Scott West through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
