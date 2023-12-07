Booth Unveiling Soon: Creative Biolabs and Ingenious Antibody Products at AET US 2023
Creative Biolabs highlights its participation in the upcoming Antibody Engineering and Therapeutics US 2023 conference, taking place from December 13–16, 2023. The event will be held in San Diego.
Shirley, NY, December 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- "We are thrilled to once again participate in the Antibody Engineering and Therapeutics USA series," said a scientist from Creative Biolabs. "This event serves as a platform for us to present our cutting-edge antibody technologies and engage with fellow researchers and industry professionals. We sincerely invite all the game players to visit our booth 610, learn more about our services, and explore potential collaborations."
One of the highlights of Creative Biolabs' exhibition will be the revolutionary Hi-Affi™ recombinant antibody platform that combines state-of-the-art DNA recombinant technologies as well as powerful animal-free expression systems, enabling the rapid design and production of highly specific and affinity-matured antibodies and offers researchers a powerful tool to expedite their therapeutics discovery and development process. A variety of antibody reagents available to fast track relevant research include:
- Blocking Antibody
- Neutralizing Antibody
- Anti-idiotypic Antibody
- Model Organism Antibody
"We guarantee that all the products we deliver are of over 98% purity, high affinity, and reproducibility," noted the scientist, "and we accept requests to customize or engineer the antibody products."
Additionally, attendees are encouraged to explore Creative Biolabs' MHC tetramer products, essential tools for studying immune responses and epitope-specific T-cell recognition. These provide researchers with highly customizable options, ensuring precise and reliable results in T-cell research.
- MHC Tetramer for Cancer
- MHC Tetramer for Virology
- MHC Tetramer for Bacteriology
- MHC Tetramer for Other Applications
Moreover, Creative Biolabs' team of experts will be available at the event to discuss their extensive portfolio of custom antibody development services. With years of experience and advanced technology platforms, Creative Biolabs offers customized solutions that cater to unique research needs. Whether it's monoclonal or polyclonal antibody development, antibody humanization, or antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) generation, Creative Biolabs has the expertise to deliver high-quality results.
For more information about Creative Biolabs' participation in the Antibody Engineering and Therapeutics US 2023 conference, please visit https://www.creativebiolabs.net/.
Overview
Creative Biolabs is an innovative biotechnology company that focuses on antibody-based research and development. Creative Biolabs has established itself as a trusted partner for scientists and researchers worldwide with a comprehensive portfolio of solutions ranging from antibody discovery to engineering and manufacturing. The company's mission is to accelerate the development of novel therapeutics and contribute to scientific advancements in various fields.
Contact
Bella Smith
1-631-830-6441
https://www.creativebiolabs.net/
