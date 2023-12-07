Proteus Industries Inc. Announces Its 8000EMR Series of EMI- and RFI-Resistant Liquid Flow Meters
Mountain View, CA, December 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Proteus Industries Inc. has introduced its 8000EMR Series flow meters, built to withstand even the most challenging electromagnetic and radio-frequency environments.
The 8000EMR Series was designed to provide unparalleled protection against elevated levels of electromagnetic and radio frequency interference as well as mechanical shock and vibration. It can operate from -40 to 90°C, is NEMA 4X/IP66-rated, and is compatible with many of today’s advanced heat transfer fluids.
Built from stainless steel, these flow meters boast superior EMI immunity, having undergone extensive laboratory testing to ensure their functionality up to an RF power of 10 V/m to 10 GHz. Moreover, they have been proven capable of withstanding up to 1181 GHz, satisfying all requirements set forth by the IEC 61000-4-3 industry standard.
This robust paddlewheel-type flow meter can be calibrated for custom viscosities to ensure utmost accuracy for critical processes. The 8000EMR Series is equipped with a built-in relay, and an alarm trip point is set at the factory to change state if flow falls below the specified value. Flow rate information is output as 0–10 VDC and 4–20 mA, and 0–5 VDC output is also available.
According to Mark Malfatti, Senior Technical Support Engineer at Proteus Industries, “The 8000EMR Series flow meter is ideal for high-EMI environments as often found in power, semiconductor, or military applications. The additional mechanical hardening, IP66 enclosure, and compatibility with extreme temperatures and advanced heat-transfer fluids make it an unparalleled choice.”
Contact the flow specialists at Proteus Industries for expert guidance to identify the best solutions for your most demanding applications.
Proteus Industries Inc. is a private, ISO 9001:2015-certified company headquartered in Mountain View, CA, with a design facility in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. It was founded in 1978 by Jon Heiner and is a leading manufacturer of liquid flow switches, meters, sensors, and control systems for the semiconductor, medical, automotive, and industrial markets.
For more information about Proteus Industries, Inc., please visit proteusind.com.
