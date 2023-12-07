DeGame, a Web3 Gaming Aggregator Platform, Recently Launched a New Version, Encompassing the Primary Tracks and Projects in the Web3 Gaming Market

DeGame, the Web3 gaming aggregation platform, unveiled a brand-new version in early December 2023. The updated DeGame platform features a collection of 4,795 games, 77 chains, and 1,356 tokens, encompassing nearly all major projects and tracks in the Web3 gaming market. Users can effortlessly access and engage with these projects through simple searches or clicks.