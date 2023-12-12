Authors Roy Murch and Robin Frost's New Audiobook, "Everyone is a Someone," is a Compelling Reflection on Life and the Dangers of the Modern World That Threaten It

Recent audiobook release “Everyone is a Someone: Featuring the 2020 Pandemic COVID-19” from Audiobook Network authors Roy Murch and Robin Frost is a heartfelt collection of stories from the life and times of Patricia and Tommy Moody and their family, shared in the hope that their tales might help someone that have faced similar struggles and endured the same pain.