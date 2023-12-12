Authors Roy Murch and Robin Frost's New Audiobook, "Everyone is a Someone," is a Compelling Reflection on Life and the Dangers of the Modern World That Threaten It
Recent audiobook release “Everyone is a Someone: Featuring the 2020 Pandemic COVID-19” from Audiobook Network authors Roy Murch and Robin Frost is a heartfelt collection of stories from the life and times of Patricia and Tommy Moody and their family, shared in the hope that their tales might help someone that have faced similar struggles and endured the same pain.
Tulare, CA, December 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Roy Murch, a Vietnam veteran with PTSD, and Robin Frost, the caring and loving woman in Roy’s life, have completed their new audiobook, “Everyone is a Someone: Featuring the 2020 Pandemic COVID-19”: a powerful collection of personal stories and ruminations that reflect upon the issues within modern American society that continually leaves people divided, aimed at helping listeners who may be lost and hurting to find the healing they need.
Murch and Frost share, “These stories tell the wrong path we are headed unless we change the outcome. The racial injustice, police reform, and changing this hate into love for all immigrants living in our land. America is made from immigrants coming to America to have a better life for themselves and their families. We must strive to do our part and eliminate systemic racism of all races coming or born in this country we love and call home. The sex and human trafficking and illegal drugs that have stained our land must cease to exist.”
Published by Audiobook Network, authors Roy Murch and Robin Frost’s new audiobook is a heartfelt series that aims to open the eyes of listeners to the real dangers plaguing America and challenges them to strive for change and justice so that a better tomorrow can be achieved. Thought-provoking and deeply personal, Murch and Frost weave an unforgettable experience through their writing, and hope to impact the valuable lesson that everyone, no matter what, is someone, and their life matters.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Everyone is a Someone: Featuring the 2020 Pandemic COVID-19” by A1 through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors' books or eBooks to life through audio narration.
