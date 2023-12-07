U.S.CAD, An ARKANCE Company, Acquires Kelar Pacific’s Autodesk and Bluebeam Business

U.S. CAD, An ARKANCE Company, a leading provider of technology and services to the architecture, engineering, construction, and owner-operator (AECO) community, has acquired Kelar Pacific’s Autodesk and Bluebeam business. U.S. CAD adds an impressive roster of Western-based AECO customers to its customer base. Several Kelar Pacific team members, including sales, technical, and marketing personnel, will join the company. U.S. CAD offers an unmatched portfolio of products and services.