Author Ida M. Broussard's New Audiobook “Kingdom Of The Jewels (A Jewel's Journey)” Follows a Prince and Princess Who Must Fight Evil Forces on Their Life Changing Quest
Recent audiobook release “Kingdom Of The Jewels (A Jewel's Journey)” from Audiobook Network author Ida M. Broussard centers around the prince and princess of the Kingdom of the Jewels as they undergo their rite of passage and venture beyond their kingdom's walls to realize their true purpose. But beyond the walls lie unimaginable dangers and a sinister plot that threatens the kingdom's existence.
Keene, TX, December 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Ida M. Broussard, a church group leader and licensed minister, has completed her new audiobook, “Kingdom Of The Jewels (A Jewel's Journey)”: an imaginative story that follows a young prince and princess as they embark on a ceremonial journey beyond their kingdom’s walls to discover their true destinies, only to find a nefarious plot awaiting them.
A graduate of the University of Phoenix, author Ida Broussard is a retired administrative assistant with a master’s in organizational management. She loves creating artwork, reading books, and writing songs and poems in her spare time. The author has three grownup children and currently resides in Southern California.
Broussard shares, “In a faraway kingdom, high up in the mountains, lived a people called the Jewels. They are a people of faith that live peacefully, surrounded by high tower walls that protect them from the dark Gem regions.
“Every year, young Jewels are chosen to embark on a journey of purpose outside the kingdom walls to find their destiny. For the first time, Prince Emerald, along with Princess Ruby and twenty-two other young Jewels, will leave the kingdom and venture out into the dark Gem regions.
“Prince Emerald has always had to keep his rebellious and headstrong cousin, Princess Ruby, out of trouble. Now out on their own, Emerald will find that the two evil sisters, Sparkles and Glitter, are working with strong evil forces and have other plans for the young Jewels, especially for the headstrong Princess Ruby.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Ida M. Broussard’s new audiobook is a compelling story of family and faith that will leave listeners on the edge of their seats with each surprising twist. Expertly paced and full of suspense, Broussard weaves a whimsical and character-driven adventure that is sure to remain with listeners long after its conclusion, leaving them eager for more adventures in the Kingdom of the Jewels.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Kingdom Of The Jewels (A Jewel's Journey)” by Ida M. Broussard through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
