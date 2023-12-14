Author Ida M. Broussard's New Audiobook “Kingdom Of The Jewels (A Jewel's Journey)” Follows a Prince and Princess Who Must Fight Evil Forces on Their Life Changing Quest

Recent audiobook release “Kingdom Of The Jewels (A Jewel's Journey)” from Audiobook Network author Ida M. Broussard centers around the prince and princess of the Kingdom of the Jewels as they undergo their rite of passage and venture beyond their kingdom's walls to realize their true purpose. But beyond the walls lie unimaginable dangers and a sinister plot that threatens the kingdom's existence.