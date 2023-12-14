Author Brent Fouch's New Audiobook, "Conscious Exploration for the Advanced Soul," is a Unique Exploration of Ayahuasca, Out-of-Body Experiences, Remote Viewing, and DMT
Recent audiobook release “Conscious Exploration for the Advanced Soul: Introduction to Ayahuasca, Out of Body Experiences (OBE's), Remote Viewing and DMT” from Audiobook Network author Brent Fouch is a profound and eye-opening guide designed to help listeners pursue greater truths and understanding through the metaphysical.
San Diego, CA, December 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Brent Fouch, a father of three who manages a private investment fund and enjoys surfing, off-road racing, and exploring outdoors in his free time, has completed his new audiobook, “Conscious Exploration for the Advanced Soul: Introduction to Ayahuasca, Out of Body Experiences (OBE's), Remote Viewing and DMT”: a compelling look at how changing dimensions, whether induced naturally or through the use of plant medicines, can lead to higher knowledge and spiritual truths.
While earning a degree in psychology at University of California San Diego, author Brent Fouch developed an interest in the potential of the human mind. He later went on to become the founder and CEO of a company that develops thought-controlled technologies. With the use of a mobile EEG device, the user is able to control a computer and other mechanical devices through the power of their mind. The company became publicly traded and was invited to participate in the ringing of the opening bell at the NASDAQ stock market.
“‘Conscious Exploration for the Advanced Soul’ shows us that we are much more than our physical bodies. We are multidimensional beings with the ability to explore these non-physical dimensions. Using organic doorways such as ayahuasca and conscious out-of-body experiences (OBEs), we are shown how to access these alternative realities to gain wisdom and understanding of what truly lies beyond the veil,” writes Fouch.
Published by Audiobook Network, author Brent Fouch’s new audiobook will take listeners through the author’s own experiences utilizing ayahuasca in order to discover unknown truths about the multi-dimensional universe. Through sharing his story and personal knowledge, Fouch hopes to encourage listeners to take their own spiritual journeys in order to expand their minds and truly understand the nature of mankind’s existence.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Conscious Exploration for the Advanced Soul: Introduction to Ayahuasca, Out of Body Experiences (OBE's), Remote Viewing and DMT” by Brent Fouch through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
