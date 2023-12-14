Author Regina Bennett's New Audiobook, "Looking Back," is a Collection of Stories of the Author’s Past and Her Relatives That Form a Record of Their Shared Family History

Recent audiobook release “Looking Back” from Audiobook Network author Regina Bennett is a series of recollections from the author’s life, as well as from individual family members, that takes listeners on a journey through her family history while also inviting them to look back and reflect upon their own pasts and all they have overcome.