Author Regina Bennett's New Audiobook, "Looking Back," is a Collection of Stories of the Author’s Past and Her Relatives That Form a Record of Their Shared Family History
Recent audiobook release “Looking Back” from Audiobook Network author Regina Bennett is a series of recollections from the author’s life, as well as from individual family members, that takes listeners on a journey through her family history while also inviting them to look back and reflect upon their own pasts and all they have overcome.
Fishers, IN, December 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Regina Bennett, a wife and mother who graduated from Indiana University Purdue University Indianapolis with minors in Writing, Political Science, Philosophy, and Legal Studies, with a certificate in Leadership Studies, has completed her new audiobook, “Looking Back: Individual Memories from Birth and Beyond Sometimes Painful, Other Times Happy! Through It All, There Is Healing in Remembering Do or can you remember...?”: a heartfelt and compelling series that explores the author’s life and early childhood, including painful and happy moments that defined her path, interwoven with stories of her individual family members to craft a complete family record.
As a child, author Regina Bennett lived in Germany, but was born and lives in the United States. While attending Indiana University Purdue University Indianapolis, her favorite subjects were courses pertaining to writing. She retired after thirty-three years of state government service, where she provided administrative secretarial skills in typing, proofreading, and editing book chapters, journal articles, and manuscripts for pathologists’ publications while working for Indiana University Hematopathology Division, Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine. She also worked for Indiana University Student Affairs, Robert H. McKinney School of Law, where she updated policies and procedures within student handbooks.
"'Looking Back' started with the question that I asked myself, '...do or can you remember your life as an infant...?' In other words, infancy (birth to two years old) was the original focus of the book," writes Bennett. "However, during my interviewing and listening process, me writing, as others shared their stories, several informed me that they could not remember their infancy. Therefore, I included life beyond infancy. Then, they were able to share what they remembered from their adolescence to young adult years.
"This quest brought memories together like a puzzle, allowing all to see a larger picture of ourselves and how we fit together as a family. This process includes keeping an open mind, individuals sharing their own stories as they remember them, not what others remember about them. Reliving life through our memories is sometimes happy and sometimes tearfully painful; all-in-all, this experience involves healing of the mind, body, and spirit (soul) simultaneously! Some memories may be disturbing; some may make you laugh and or cry, but through it all, there will be healing during or at the end of the process of remembering. Therefore, my invitation to you is to try a quest of your own with your family and or friends and watch the healing take place.
"Memories within 'Looking Back' allow individuals to focus on their infancy, childhood, and young adult years! For example, being left behind can be a traumatic experience, and no one knows except the individual who experienced it can or will be able to tell his or her own story. In addition, memories help us to learn more about our loved ones (e.g., our ancestors) as we gain insight into the past and oftentimes are able to heal from overwhelming experiences that perhaps others know nothing about until reading their stories. Everyone has a story to tell from his or her own perspective, and I challenge you to write and share your own!"
Published by Audiobook Network, author Regina Bennett’s new audiobook is a testament to the importance of looking back and recognizing how far one has come in their life, and the various obstacles they have endured alongside the laughter and joy. Expertly paced and heartfelt, Bennett’s tale is sure to resonate with listeners of all backgrounds as she shares her and her family’s legacy, guiding listeners to do the same and reflect through their own past and those of their loved ones.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Looking Back: Individual Memories from Birth and Beyond Sometimes Painful, Other Times Happy! Through It All, There Is Healing in Remembering Do or can you remember...?” by Regina Bennett through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
