Meta Burger Brings New Plant Based Proteins to the Colorado Market
Meta Burger, Colorado’s leading plant based restaurant chain, is adding plant based proteins from Fable Food Co, Umaro Foods, and Unreal Deli.
Denver, CO, December 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Customers across Colorado now have access to some of the latest and greatest plant based proteins on the market thanks to a local restaurant chain. Meta Burger is reshaping fast casual dining by making delicious, convenient and sustainable food available to everyone with two locations in Denver and Boulder. Now, the plant based restaurant chain is adding three new protein options to their menu made entirely from plants: Umaro Foods Bacon, Fable Food Co Shiitake Pulled Pork and Mrs. Goldfarb’s Unreal Deli Sliced Turkey.
As more and more vegan friendly establishments struggle to stay open in the Denver Metro, new and improved plant based proteins are becoming less and less accessible. The owners of Meta Burger are concerned about struggling local businesses and the dwindling of available plant based options in Denver, “Coloradans are conscious consumers and they deserve to have a wide variety of options that both support small businesses and leave animals off their plates,” Michael Reeves, co-founder of Meta Burger says in a statement.
In addition to their current protein offerings - the Meta "Beef" Patty made from Hungry Planet’s organic soybean base, Meta Crispy "Chicken" made from Hungry Planet's organic soybean and wheat protein base, and Lentil Patty made in-house, Meta Burger customers can now try three new plant based proteins that can’t be bought in grocery stores.
Fable Food Co boasts a pork-like protein made from shiitake mushrooms whose dense, fleshy fibers and umami flavors are naturally meat-like. Try it on Meta Burger’s new Cubano, Texas Barbecue Sandwich, Big Country Burger or Barbecue Salad. Umaro Foods created a delicious, crunchy, meaty bacon made with protein from red seaweed. Customers can now add bacon to any burger on the Meta Burger menu! Finally, feedback on an Instagram post suggested vegan cold cuts and the owners were eager to take on the challenge. Meta Burger’s new menu now features a ‘Turkey’ Sub with deli style vegan turkey from Mrs Goldfarb’s Unreal Deli.
The restaurant owners ran specials throughout 2023 to get customer feedback and determine which new products to add to the menu. “We weren’t surprised when people went wild for the Umaro Bacon and Fable Shiitake Pulled BBQ. These are some of the best vegan proteins out there and adding them to the menu permanently was a no-brainer,” co-founder Matthew Coates said in a statement.
In addition to the new proteins, Meta Burger’s new menu also includes dairy-free milkshakes with vegan whipped cream and sprinkles, new sides like pasta salad and potato salad, improved takes on old favorites, and more.
