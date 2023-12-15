Author E.T. Milligan's New Audiobook, “Forbidden Rescue: Book 2,” Follows a Special Agent as He Risks His Career to Save the Only Link to Discovering His Wife’s Murderer
Recent audiobook release “Forbidden Rescue: Book 2” from Audiobook Network author E.T. Milligan is a riveting thriller that follows Agent Blake Cutter as he does his best to protect the only witness who could help him find out who murdered his wife. But after seemingly rescuing her from the mob’s grip, Cutter soon finds out that an even bigger mafia kingpin has put out a hit on her.
Ft. Bragg, NC, December 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- E.T. Milligan, an author, award-winning poet, and inspirational speaker, has completed his new audiobook, “Forbidden Rescue: Book 2”: a gripping crime drama that follows Agent Blake Cutter as he plans to infiltrate a mafia hideout to save a kidnapped alleged murderer who may hold the key to finding out who truly killed his wife.
Along with the Blake Cutter Detective Series, author E.T. Milligan has published two other fiction novels; “The Looking Glass Self” and “Inclinations of Fear,” a non-fictional biographical novel, “On Linda: Love, Loss and Renewal: The Case for Human Organ Sharing” and a poetry book entitled “Images of Life.” The author is the recipient of two national poetry awards; The International Pen Award and Poet of Merit for “I'll Never Die” and the Editor's Preference Award for “If I Was a Tree.” He has conducted book signing tours, lectures, and speeches in both the U.S. and Europe.
Milligan writes, “In this sequel to ‘Past the Line,’ Penelope Lane, the alleged murderer of real estate tycoon Phillip Drummond and his wife, is in police custody in a local hospital, recovering from falling off a roof during an arrest confrontation with Agent Blake Cutter.
“Reputed mobster Bennie DeSalvo, who was connected to Drummond, must tie up loose ends. He wants Drummond’s mistress Penelope dead. A mole in the police department provides him Penelope’s location. DeSalvo orders the kidnapping of Penelope, despite police security. The plan is successful. Penelope is kidnapped by DeSalvo’s main henchmen under the cover of a hospital bombing.
“Meanwhile, Agent Cutter must plan an unsanctioned rescue while also protecting Penelope from a murder indictment. Cutter believes she’s the only remaining lead into uncovering the culprit in his wife’s murder. For Cutter, it’s a race against time. He must risk his career to infiltrate the mob’s secret drug smuggling location and save Penelope before the case is commandeered by a federal agent with a hidden agent.
“An unsanctioned raid led by Cutter results in the death of mobster Bennie DeSalvo and Penelope’s rescue. But DeSalvo’s two main henchmen escape. Penelope is later exonerated of murder charges through a plea bargain but committed to a psychiatric hospital. Cutter is frustrated that DeSalvo’s death and Penelope’s incarceration prevents him from learning the identity of the person responsible for his wife’s death.
“After a series of events lead to Cutter's suspension from SBI, he learns through secret communication with Penelope that she suspects DeSalvo’s boss in Miami, a mafia kingpin named Ransom Oliver, has extended the mission to locate and terminate her.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author E.T. Milligan’s new audiobook will take listeners on a captivating thrill ride as they follow along on Agent Cutter’s desperate attempts to safeguard Penelope, no matter what it costs him. Expertly paced and full of suspense, Milligan weaves an unforgettable follow-up to “Past the Line” that is sure to leave listeners in suspense, eager for the next installment of Agent Cutter’s story.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Forbidden Rescue: Book 2” by E.T. Milligan through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
