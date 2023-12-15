Author E.T. Milligan's New Audiobook, “Forbidden Rescue: Book 2,” Follows a Special Agent as He Risks His Career to Save the Only Link to Discovering His Wife’s Murderer

Recent audiobook release “Forbidden Rescue: Book 2” from Audiobook Network author E.T. Milligan is a riveting thriller that follows Agent Blake Cutter as he does his best to protect the only witness who could help him find out who murdered his wife. But after seemingly rescuing her from the mob’s grip, Cutter soon finds out that an even bigger mafia kingpin has put out a hit on her.