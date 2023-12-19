Author Akinwale Thompson's New Audiobook, "Pursuit of The Canadian Dream," Lays Out a Pathway for the Youths and Immigrants of Canada to Gain Financial Success
Recent audiobook release “Pursuit of The Canadian Dream” from Audiobook Network author Akinwale Thompson is an enlightening guide to aid the younger generation and immigrants in understanding the Canadian financial landscape and preparing oneself for their financial futures, covering a variety of topics such as investments, credit history, and real estate.
New York, NY, December 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Akinwale Thompson, who holds a BSc Economics degree from the University of Lagos, a MSc Finance degree from Walden University, and is a Certified Financial Planner, has completed his new audiobook, “Pursuit of The Canadian Dream”: an eye-opening and comprehensive guide for the youths and new immigrants to understand the Canadian financial landscape and navigate the economic systems to achieve the Canadian dream.
Author Akinwale Thompson emigrated to Canada in 1999 to pursue a career as a stockbroker and, while studying for the Canadian Securities Course, he discovered the Financial Planning profession. He began his career at Chartwell Securities, then worked with two prestigious investment firms and a bank, Aim/Trimark Investments, TD Investment Services and TD Canada Trust, between 1999 and 2006. Akinwale did everything from buying and selling investment products to loans and mortgages for individuals and businesses. He became a financial planner at the Bank of Montreal in 2006, where he advised both mid and high-net-worth clients in making investment decisions and planning for their retirement. By 2015, he had a $52 million portfolio in Assets Under Management.
His love for financial planning led him to teach a series of Money Management Classes quarterly in his community and Financial Literacy classes in different parts of the city. He is also an Ambassador of the FP Canada, where he represents the council at several universities and colleges in Ontario to expose them to the Financial Planning Profession. In 2015, Akinwale became the Chief Financial Officer at Rhema Canada. He also manages Kingdom Financial Corporation, an insurance, investment, and loans company. Currently, the author resides in Ajax, Ontario, with his wife and two daughters.
“I am writing this book to my younger self, the twenty-nine-year-old who came from Nigeria in search of the Canadian Dream,” shares Thompson. “I was young and determined. I wanted it all. However, there was no one to guide and point me in the direction that I wanted to go. As such, I began to experiment and began to study. I have engaged the credit system to the fullest and borrowed foolishly and wisely. I have been in substantial debt, and I have seen what debt freedom is like, and I still borrow. I have invested in all the different types of investments covered in this book, and I still invest. I have bought and sold several houses and still do so. I spent five years as a banker and sixteen years as a financial planner. This profession has allowed me to meet several people from various works of life who are born Canadians or immigrants and multiple generations. I hear their incredible stories and see what they have done to achieve their dream, and it is with this perspective that I am writing this book.”
He continues, “This book addresses certain economic/financial terms and explains how it works in our society. This book is not just a guide to the newcomer; it also guides young adults who have not been taught about the financial systems and those who have also engaged in the system without knowing it. It will help give you a better understanding of the economic systems here, and I hope you enjoy your reading. While I have identified and discussed a few pertinent topics, the book itself is in no way exhaustive, nor does it describe everything in detail. The intent is to help give you some understanding and the whys behind some of these things to engage them properly. If you require more knowledge of specific topics, I have included websites and other resources that can help you. Remember, you can always ask Google about the subject, and I am sure you will find a plethora of information.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Akinwale Thompson’s new audiobook covers a variety of topics about finance, ranging from how one can build up their credit history to purchasing one’s first car or home, filing income taxes, and planning for retirement. Drawing on over fifteen years of experience as a financial planner, Thompson uses simple, basic language to convey such materials so that listeners of all financial backgrounds and experiences will be able to learn and grow their knowledge, setting them up for a brighter financial future.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Pursuit of The Canadian Dream” by Akinwale Thompson through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
Author Akinwale Thompson emigrated to Canada in 1999 to pursue a career as a stockbroker and, while studying for the Canadian Securities Course, he discovered the Financial Planning profession. He began his career at Chartwell Securities, then worked with two prestigious investment firms and a bank, Aim/Trimark Investments, TD Investment Services and TD Canada Trust, between 1999 and 2006. Akinwale did everything from buying and selling investment products to loans and mortgages for individuals and businesses. He became a financial planner at the Bank of Montreal in 2006, where he advised both mid and high-net-worth clients in making investment decisions and planning for their retirement. By 2015, he had a $52 million portfolio in Assets Under Management.
His love for financial planning led him to teach a series of Money Management Classes quarterly in his community and Financial Literacy classes in different parts of the city. He is also an Ambassador of the FP Canada, where he represents the council at several universities and colleges in Ontario to expose them to the Financial Planning Profession. In 2015, Akinwale became the Chief Financial Officer at Rhema Canada. He also manages Kingdom Financial Corporation, an insurance, investment, and loans company. Currently, the author resides in Ajax, Ontario, with his wife and two daughters.
“I am writing this book to my younger self, the twenty-nine-year-old who came from Nigeria in search of the Canadian Dream,” shares Thompson. “I was young and determined. I wanted it all. However, there was no one to guide and point me in the direction that I wanted to go. As such, I began to experiment and began to study. I have engaged the credit system to the fullest and borrowed foolishly and wisely. I have been in substantial debt, and I have seen what debt freedom is like, and I still borrow. I have invested in all the different types of investments covered in this book, and I still invest. I have bought and sold several houses and still do so. I spent five years as a banker and sixteen years as a financial planner. This profession has allowed me to meet several people from various works of life who are born Canadians or immigrants and multiple generations. I hear their incredible stories and see what they have done to achieve their dream, and it is with this perspective that I am writing this book.”
He continues, “This book addresses certain economic/financial terms and explains how it works in our society. This book is not just a guide to the newcomer; it also guides young adults who have not been taught about the financial systems and those who have also engaged in the system without knowing it. It will help give you a better understanding of the economic systems here, and I hope you enjoy your reading. While I have identified and discussed a few pertinent topics, the book itself is in no way exhaustive, nor does it describe everything in detail. The intent is to help give you some understanding and the whys behind some of these things to engage them properly. If you require more knowledge of specific topics, I have included websites and other resources that can help you. Remember, you can always ask Google about the subject, and I am sure you will find a plethora of information.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Akinwale Thompson’s new audiobook covers a variety of topics about finance, ranging from how one can build up their credit history to purchasing one’s first car or home, filing income taxes, and planning for retirement. Drawing on over fifteen years of experience as a financial planner, Thompson uses simple, basic language to convey such materials so that listeners of all financial backgrounds and experiences will be able to learn and grow their knowledge, setting them up for a brighter financial future.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Pursuit of The Canadian Dream” by Akinwale Thompson through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
Contact
Audiobook NetworkContact
Media Department
866-296-7774
https://www.audiobooknetwork.com
Media Department
866-296-7774
https://www.audiobooknetwork.com
Categories