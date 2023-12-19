Author Akinwale Thompson's New Audiobook, "Pursuit of The Canadian Dream," Lays Out a Pathway for the Youths and Immigrants of Canada to Gain Financial Success

Recent audiobook release “Pursuit of The Canadian Dream” from Audiobook Network author Akinwale Thompson is an enlightening guide to aid the younger generation and immigrants in understanding the Canadian financial landscape and preparing oneself for their financial futures, covering a variety of topics such as investments, credit history, and real estate.