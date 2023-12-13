Roland A. Gibson Selected as a Lifetime Featured Member by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Littleton, MA, December 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Roland A. Gibson of Littleton, Massachusetts, has been selected as a Lifetime Featured Member by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of Education.
About Roland A. Gibson
Roland Gibson is an educational consultant responsible for facilitating workshops with teachers, administrators, students, parents, governing and nonprofit boards. He specializes in problem-solving, conflict resolution, and improved outcomes. He also provides coaching.
With over 50 years’ experience in elementary school through graduate school education, Gibson began his career in 1965 as a social studies teacher at The Bromfield School, a public school in Harvard, Massachusetts. He then went on to serve at the Cambridge School of Weston (CSW), a progressive independent school, as one of the school’s first African-American faculty members and administrators.
Gibson challenged traditional views of identity, and approaches to education, which profoundly impact student achievement. He strongly believes that each educator has a role to play in improving the education process for all students, and creating change in society. Gibson has received numerous awards, including Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide’s Professional of the Year for 2023, for his work in improving outcomes for all students and facilitating change.
A civil rights activist, Roland says that he chose to work at a predominantly white suburban school district in 1965 because he “wanted young people to know there was life beyond their ‘suburban bubble’ and he believed he had experiences and perspectives that would enhance their world view.”
Roland grew up in Cambridge, MA and received his B.A. in Liberal Arts from Eastern Nazarene College, where he was presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award in 2015. He is a member of the Southern Poverty Law Center and the N.A.A.C.P.
In his spare time, Roland enjoys family activities, traveling, and gardening.
For more information, contact jet.rag@verizon.net.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is an online publication where we provide our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business.
