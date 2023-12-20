Author Debra Chambers's New Audiobook, "The Founding," is a Thrilling Tale Set in a School That, Along with Classic Academic Subjects, Teaches Magic and Survival Skills
Recent audiobook release “The Founding: The Chronicles of Braidenhurst Academy” from Audiobook Network author Debra Chambers is a captivating tale that centers around the lives of those attending Braidenhurst Academy, a unique school catering to those who wish to not only learn classic academic subjects but also the magical arts.
Norman, OK, December 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Debra Chambers, who holds a lifelong love for fantasy stories, has completed her new audiobook, “The Founding: The Chronicles of Braidenhurst Academy”: a riveting fantasy adventure set within a special school for those seeking to cultivate their magical abilities and learn the necessary skills for survival.
Author Debra Chambers currently resides in Norman, Oklahoma, with her two dogs and two cats. Her love of fantasy came from stories her father told her about fairies, leprechauns, and unicorns. Later in life, she met her husband through tabletop gaming, and together they joined a live-action role-playing group, in which she took on the challenge of writing games.
“What do you do with six retired mercenaries, a fae dragon familiar, and thirty twelve-year-olds? Is that a bell I hear ringing? It's time for school,” writes Chambers.
“Welcome to the Braidenhurst Academy where rank has no privilege; from a crown prince to a street urchin, all are treated equally. They will learn the basics of the ‘three Rs,’ along with arcane magic, healing magic, weaponry, wilderness survival skills, and much more. So, open up this book and get to your first class.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Debra Chambers’s new audiobook is a spellbinding ride that is sure to leave listeners of all ages on the edge of their seats, desperate to discover the mysteries that abound within the walls of Braidenhurst Academy. Expertly paced and character-driven, Chambers weaves an intricate experience full of fantastic world-building that truly makes her tale come to life.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “The Founding: The Chronicles of Braidenhurst Academy” by Debra Chambers through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
