Janet P. Mccanless Selected as a Woman of the Month for November 2023 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
China Grove, NC, December 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Janet P. McCanless of China Grove, North Carolina, has been chosen as a Woman of the Month for November 2023 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of publishing.
About Janet P. McCanless
Janet P. McCanless is an author specializing in fiction, humor, non-fiction, children's books, and cook books. She has written 25 books including The Beryl’s Cove Mystery series, "Murder at the Stateline Hotel," and "Murder on the Rocks."
McCanless developed a love of writing in her childhood and was introduced to the field by her dad, who was a publisher. “I had access to wonderful books as a child. I always wanted to write. I started out writing position papers about family violence prevention which segued into newspaper columns and books,” said McCanless.
McCanless was the recipient of the Woman of the Year Award from Rowan County in 1978 and is the past president and executive director of the Rowan County Council on the Status of Women. She founded the Rape, Child Abuse and Family Crisis Council of Rowan County, through which she was instrumental in helping found a safe house for women and children in abusive domestic situations.
Janet attended Catawba College and earned a B.S. in Medical Technology at the Rowan Hospital School of Medical Technology.
In her spare time, Janet enjoys cooking and reading.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
Contact
P.O.W.E.R.Contact
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
www.powerwoe.com
