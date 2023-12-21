Author Jean Luntz and Co-Author Danielle Dabbs's New Audiobook, "The Bequest (Regency Romance)," Follows Two Cousins Who Become Rivals for Family Inheritance and for Love
Recent audiobook release “The Bequest (Regency Romance)” from Audiobook Network author Jean Luntz and co-author Danielle Dabbs is a historical romance that centers around Joseph Harwood, who must marry within a week to receive his uncle’s inheritance. But Joseph’s dastardly cousin Claude is determined to stop the wedding in order to receive the inheritance himself and pay off his debts.
Bastrop, TX, December 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Jean Luntz and Danielle Dabbs have completed their new audiobook, “The Bequest (Regency Romance)”: a captivating story that follows a young man who is desperate to get married so that he might inherit his uncle’s estate, all while his cousin desperately tries to prevent the marriage and inherit the estate for himself, and a shadowy organization pits them against each other to take the money if they both manage to fail.
Luntz and Dabbs write, “Joseph Harwood has a problem: he has seven days to find a bride. If he does, he inherits his deceased uncle’s estate. If he doesn’t, he faces financial ruin and social ridicule. He has his eyes on Lady Rebecca, but his heart longs for her cousin Gwen, who’s out of his reach.
“Claude also has a problem: he has seven days to prevent his cousin Harwood’s marriage and receive the inheritance he believed would be his. Without the inheritance, he can’t pay off his insurmountable debt and will face servitude or death. His plan is to kidnap Lady Rebecca. What he doesn’t know is that he’ll fall in love with her when he does so.
“Unbeknownst to both cousins, Claude’s creditor wants the estate for himself and will stop at nothing to get it. Desperate men do desperate deeds, but who will win out at the end of the week when the terms of the will and the dust have settled?”
Published by Audiobook Network, authors Jean Luntz and Danielle Dabbs’s new audiobook is a riveting novel perfect for listeners who enjoy clean, fast-paced historical romances filled with charm and witty banter. Featuring multiple storylines that humorously combine, “The Bequest” is a story of love, ruin, and redemption that will sweep listeners off their feet and keep them guessing right up until the very end.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “The Bequest (Regency Romance)” by Jean Luntz and Danielle Dabbs through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
Luntz and Dabbs write, “Joseph Harwood has a problem: he has seven days to find a bride. If he does, he inherits his deceased uncle’s estate. If he doesn’t, he faces financial ruin and social ridicule. He has his eyes on Lady Rebecca, but his heart longs for her cousin Gwen, who’s out of his reach.
“Claude also has a problem: he has seven days to prevent his cousin Harwood’s marriage and receive the inheritance he believed would be his. Without the inheritance, he can’t pay off his insurmountable debt and will face servitude or death. His plan is to kidnap Lady Rebecca. What he doesn’t know is that he’ll fall in love with her when he does so.
“Unbeknownst to both cousins, Claude’s creditor wants the estate for himself and will stop at nothing to get it. Desperate men do desperate deeds, but who will win out at the end of the week when the terms of the will and the dust have settled?”
Published by Audiobook Network, authors Jean Luntz and Danielle Dabbs’s new audiobook is a riveting novel perfect for listeners who enjoy clean, fast-paced historical romances filled with charm and witty banter. Featuring multiple storylines that humorously combine, “The Bequest” is a story of love, ruin, and redemption that will sweep listeners off their feet and keep them guessing right up until the very end.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “The Bequest (Regency Romance)” by Jean Luntz and Danielle Dabbs through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
Contact
Audiobook NetworkContact
Media Department
866-296-7774
https://www.audiobooknetwork.com
Media Department
866-296-7774
https://www.audiobooknetwork.com
Categories