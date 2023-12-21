Author Jean Luntz and Co-Author Danielle Dabbs's New Audiobook, "The Bequest (Regency Romance)," Follows Two Cousins Who Become Rivals for Family Inheritance and for Love

Recent audiobook release “The Bequest (Regency Romance)” from Audiobook Network author Jean Luntz and co-author Danielle Dabbs is a historical romance that centers around Joseph Harwood, who must marry within a week to receive his uncle’s inheritance. But Joseph’s dastardly cousin Claude is determined to stop the wedding in order to receive the inheritance himself and pay off his debts.