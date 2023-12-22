Author Cheryl J. Corriveau's New Audiobook, "The Tangled Web," Explores How Far an Fbi Agent and Widow is Willing to Go in Order to Find Love Once Again

Recent audiobook release “The Tangled Web” from Audiobook Network author Cheryl J. Corriveau is a thrilling tale that follows recent-widow Julia, who accidentally finds the name of a former lover and decides to track him down. Using her influence at the FBI, Julia finds out that Adam is actually a CIA agent, and she decides to risk it all and find him no matter who she’ll have to fight along the way.