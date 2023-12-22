Author Cheryl J. Corriveau's New Audiobook, "The Tangled Web," Explores How Far an Fbi Agent and Widow is Willing to Go in Order to Find Love Once Again
Recent audiobook release “The Tangled Web” from Audiobook Network author Cheryl J. Corriveau is a thrilling tale that follows recent-widow Julia, who accidentally finds the name of a former lover and decides to track him down. Using her influence at the FBI, Julia finds out that Adam is actually a CIA agent, and she decides to risk it all and find him no matter who she’ll have to fight along the way.
Miramar Beach, FL, December 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Cheryl J. Corriveau, a native Floridian and an international author, has completed her new audiobook, “The Tangled Web”: a former FBI agent who finds herself on an international search for a former lover whom she discovers is actually a CIA agent declared dead by the U.S. Government.
A lifelong entrepreneur, author Cheryl J. Corriveau spent her days teaching high school students and, in the evenings, taught real estate licensing classes. Twenty years later, she retired from the classroom and started a real estate corporation which led her into several other businesses—an aerial photography business, sole owner and operator of a boat dealership, and a commercial interior design business. Her first book, “The Demanding River,” tells of her adventures on the St. Johns River in Central Florida.
Corriveau writes, “During the move back to Charleston, South Carolina after the death of her husband, Julia finds the name and number of a long-lost lover. With encouragement from her brother, Kevin, she agrees to try and find Adam. After a reinstatement into the FBI, Julia's adventures take her down a dangerous rabbit hole where she discovers Adam was not an artist, but a CIA agent who has been declared deceased (or is he?). She deals with multiple government agencies in the U.S. and around the world-from Russia, Germany, Iceland, China, Italy, and the Cayman Islands-as she chases romance and crooked government officials who have sold confidential top secret U.S. intelligence. 'Will she find Adam along the way?'”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Cheryl J. Corriveau’s new audiobook is a suspense-fueled thrill ride that follows Julia across the globe as she fights for love against an ever-increasing tide of foreign enemies. Gripping and character driven, Corriveau weaves a spellbinding tale that will have listeners on the edge of their seats, desperate to find out if Julia succeeds in her mission to find Adam or loses him once again.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “The Tangled Web” by Cheryl J Corriveau through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
A lifelong entrepreneur, author Cheryl J. Corriveau spent her days teaching high school students and, in the evenings, taught real estate licensing classes. Twenty years later, she retired from the classroom and started a real estate corporation which led her into several other businesses—an aerial photography business, sole owner and operator of a boat dealership, and a commercial interior design business. Her first book, “The Demanding River,” tells of her adventures on the St. Johns River in Central Florida.
Corriveau writes, “During the move back to Charleston, South Carolina after the death of her husband, Julia finds the name and number of a long-lost lover. With encouragement from her brother, Kevin, she agrees to try and find Adam. After a reinstatement into the FBI, Julia's adventures take her down a dangerous rabbit hole where she discovers Adam was not an artist, but a CIA agent who has been declared deceased (or is he?). She deals with multiple government agencies in the U.S. and around the world-from Russia, Germany, Iceland, China, Italy, and the Cayman Islands-as she chases romance and crooked government officials who have sold confidential top secret U.S. intelligence. 'Will she find Adam along the way?'”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Cheryl J. Corriveau’s new audiobook is a suspense-fueled thrill ride that follows Julia across the globe as she fights for love against an ever-increasing tide of foreign enemies. Gripping and character driven, Corriveau weaves a spellbinding tale that will have listeners on the edge of their seats, desperate to find out if Julia succeeds in her mission to find Adam or loses him once again.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “The Tangled Web” by Cheryl J Corriveau through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
Contact
Audiobook NetworkContact
Media Department
866-296-7774
https://www.audiobooknetwork.com
Media Department
866-296-7774
https://www.audiobooknetwork.com
Categories