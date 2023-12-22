Author Kimberly Hill's New Audiobook, "Coventry," Follows a Woman’s Journey of Self-Discovery as She Navigates Her Two Separate Lives That Are Set Centuries Apart
Recent audiobook release “Coventry” from Audiobook Network author Kimberly Hill is a riveting tale that centers around Catherine James, a young woman who discovers that she has been blessed with two lives. Unsure of what her future holds, Catherine’s soul swaps back and forth between her two realities in order to fulfill her destinies in both lifetimes.
N Providence, RI, December 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Kimberly Hill, a veteran of the US Army who has worked in the consumer products and software industries, has completed her new audiobook, “Coventry”: a fantasy romance novel that centers around a fated love and a soul’s journey to self-discovery as one woman is forced to live two parallel lives spanning different time periods.
A native of Swansea, Massachusetts, author Kimberly Hill was a Specialist, E4 in the United States Army during the Gulf War period. Upon leaving the military, she obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communications at Roger William University and completed a master’s degree in business administration from Nichol’s College. Kimberly works at the Veterans Benefit Administration, a veteran serving veterans along with her passion for writing. She resides in North Providence, Rhode Island with her daughter Mackenzie, who is attending graduate school.
Hill writes, “What if, your whole life, you've always known who you are and what you're doing with your life? Then, what if you discovered everything you knew was wrong? This is the realization of Catherine James. She has it all. She is successful, independent and has supportive friends. She has a loving family, and she achieves every goal she ever sets until her 26th birthday.
“That night, Catherine questions all she trusts. She dreams of 11th century England, a prince she feels spiritually connected to, and a place she has never heard of--Coventry. Her dreams of a strange time and land have never been anything more than just that dreams. It wasn't until she set out on a soul-searching journey to London that she discovers she's truly unique--a woman blessed with two lifetimes. Both of those lives filled with one man's eternal love, with one soul running parallel with time, holding on to memories of a past life and an unfulfilled destiny.
“Catherine's journey to find out who she is will lead her to fight for a life she struggles to remember, and a love she is unwilling to abandon. A fight between a mortal woman with a predestined path vs. the dark magic of a world we forgot existed that, will change not only her future, but the future of England, and the world.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Kimberly Hill’s new audiobook is a fascinating and spellbinding adventure about feeling, learning, and discovering what is deep within oneself. Expertly paced and full of suspense, listeners will experience an unforgettable ride as they follow Catherine on her way to accepting the unknown and trusting in her soul’s predestined journey.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Coventry” by Kimberly Hill through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
