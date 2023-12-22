Author Kimberly Hill's New Audiobook, "Coventry," Follows a Woman’s Journey of Self-Discovery as She Navigates Her Two Separate Lives That Are Set Centuries Apart

Recent audiobook release “Coventry” from Audiobook Network author Kimberly Hill is a riveting tale that centers around Catherine James, a young woman who discovers that she has been blessed with two lives. Unsure of what her future holds, Catherine’s soul swaps back and forth between her two realities in order to fulfill her destinies in both lifetimes.