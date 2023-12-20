Winners of the First Annual Music for Humanity Songwriting Contest
Muisc for Humanity awarded $1,500 in their First Annual Songwriting Contest. $1,000 to the winner: Lucas Maehara Rotman and $500 to the runner-up Anna White. They also gave five honoable mentions to: Robert Bidney, Brianne Chasanoff, Phil Henry, Tom Heany and Nick Tibbs & Buddy Mondlock.
Chester, NY, December 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Music for Humanity, a 501-c-3 not-for-profit formed in 2005 to spread more music, announced the winners in their First Annual Songwriting Contest. They received 104 entries and gave $1000 to the winner Lucas Maehara Rotman from Brooklyn, NY, for the song "We," and $500 to Anna White from New Paltz NY, for the song "Saint Elizabeth." They also gave five honorable mentions to the following songwriters: Robert Bidney from Ft. Myers, FL, for "It's All About the Love," Brianne Chasanoff from New Fairfield, CT, for "Look Around," Phil Henry from Rutland, VT, for "Songs that Still Make You Cry" and Nick Tibbs & Buddy Mondlock from Nashville, TN, for "Weak."
Lucas Maehara Rotman, the winner and a retired New York City teacher replied to the notification with the following:
I woke up to see this on my Facebook feed this morning!
Wow! I can’t begin to tell you how excited and humbled l am
to have been chosen amongst such an incredible array of
super talented artists.
I just wanted to thank everyone on the committee for this incredible honor.
As a former public school teacher, I have always understood and admired the mission of Music for Humanity in supporting music education and the aspirations of young musicians in the community. This is particularly essential in these days of budget cutbacks and the overall indifference to the importance of the arts in all of our lives.
With this in mind, I would like to donate my winnings back to Music for Humanity so that they can continue to nurture and inspire young musicians. Thank you again for this amazing honor!
With love and gratitude,
Lucas
You can see all the winners & hear their songs at this link: https://musicforhumanity.org/song-writing-contest/
Music for Humanity has given $167,000 in music scholarships, almost $10,000 in new instruments to school districts. They have two mantras:
"More Music Means a Better World for All of Us"
and
"For the Future of Humanity, Support Music Education"
Special thanks to the judges: Elly Wininger, Dave Kearney and Barry Adelman who donated their time.
