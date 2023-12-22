Author Christina Jutting's New Audiobook, “Imagi Island,” is a Riveting Story Centered Around Exploring the Extraordinary Imagi Island and Its Unparalleled Delights
Recent audiobook release “Imagi Island” from Audiobook Network author Christina Jutting takes listeners on a riveting journey as they are transported away to Imagi Island, a stunning island full of fascinating friends and incredible sights. As listeners meet with mermaids, unicorns, narwhals, and more, each story utilizes meditation that focuses on breath work to help soaking in adventure.
Queen Creek, AZ, December 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Christina Jutting, who finds peace and solace while being out in nature, has completed her new audiobook, “Imagi Island”: a beautiful tale that brings listeners along on a guided tour around a mystical island brimming with gorgeous natural wonders, magical creatures, and friendly locales, each described in wonderful detail that brings every stop along this thrilling adventure to life.
An Arizona native, author Christina Jutting grew up admiring the ever-changing landscapes of desert, mountain ranges, and forest. She took road trips often to see new places, and with hours on the road, mindfulness and reading passed the time in a meaningful way. Connection to nature and being mindful are traits she hopes her two small children will embrace to help cope with how busy life can be, so she wrote this book to remind her children to soak in their surroundings and to breathe.
"As a child, my father would read to me a plethora of bedtime stories," writes Jutting. "I loved hearing about different worlds full of diverse and beautiful people, creatures, and places. He would end the bedtime routine with a meditation, which set the tone for a good night's sleep. It was very calming for me to take deep breaths to relax my nervous system. I want to empower my children to take charge of their well-being through a practice that has helped humanity for millennia, meditation. After reading several meditative stories to my children, I wished for even more. Then I thought, why not write my own?
"I am, by no means, an expert in this field, but I will say that every time I have faced challenges in my life, the moments where I paused and took a deep breath centered me to carry on in a more loving way. I want to provide my children with the tools they will need to live a life full of love where they can embrace their emotions and learn to work through them. My hope and prayer is that your children (adults are welcome to this book as well) will do the same, and I believe that through the power of self-love and meditation, we will be a part of making a better world.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Christina Jutting’s new audiobook is a captivating journey that will take listeners’ imaginations to the next level as they experience the wonder and spectacles of Imagi Island, from the gorgeous Mermaid Cove to the enchanting Fateful Forests. As listeners explore each new area that Jutting has created, they’ll experience built-in moments to pause and breathe deeply, helping them to relax and enjoy their time on Imagi Island, providing a space and time for self-care.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Imagi Island” by Christina Jutting through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
An Arizona native, author Christina Jutting grew up admiring the ever-changing landscapes of desert, mountain ranges, and forest. She took road trips often to see new places, and with hours on the road, mindfulness and reading passed the time in a meaningful way. Connection to nature and being mindful are traits she hopes her two small children will embrace to help cope with how busy life can be, so she wrote this book to remind her children to soak in their surroundings and to breathe.
"As a child, my father would read to me a plethora of bedtime stories," writes Jutting. "I loved hearing about different worlds full of diverse and beautiful people, creatures, and places. He would end the bedtime routine with a meditation, which set the tone for a good night's sleep. It was very calming for me to take deep breaths to relax my nervous system. I want to empower my children to take charge of their well-being through a practice that has helped humanity for millennia, meditation. After reading several meditative stories to my children, I wished for even more. Then I thought, why not write my own?
"I am, by no means, an expert in this field, but I will say that every time I have faced challenges in my life, the moments where I paused and took a deep breath centered me to carry on in a more loving way. I want to provide my children with the tools they will need to live a life full of love where they can embrace their emotions and learn to work through them. My hope and prayer is that your children (adults are welcome to this book as well) will do the same, and I believe that through the power of self-love and meditation, we will be a part of making a better world.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Christina Jutting’s new audiobook is a captivating journey that will take listeners’ imaginations to the next level as they experience the wonder and spectacles of Imagi Island, from the gorgeous Mermaid Cove to the enchanting Fateful Forests. As listeners explore each new area that Jutting has created, they’ll experience built-in moments to pause and breathe deeply, helping them to relax and enjoy their time on Imagi Island, providing a space and time for self-care.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Imagi Island” by Christina Jutting through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
Contact
Audiobook NetworkContact
Media Department
866-296-7774
https://www.audiobooknetwork.com
Media Department
866-296-7774
https://www.audiobooknetwork.com
Categories